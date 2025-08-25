Travis Kelce’s Dad Ed Kelce Gushes About Taylor Swift: ‘They're Obviously Very Much in Love’

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are one of the beloved couples of the industry. While the two recently made headlines for their appearance on the New Heights podcast, the NFL star’s father gushed about his son’s girlfriend. Ed Kelce, while attending The Kingdom premiere, revealed to People Magazine that the Bad Karma crooner brings happiness into his son’s life.

Advertisement

When asked if he tuned into Travis and Jason Kelce’s episode of the podcast featuring Swift, Kelce claimed it was “so good.”

Ed Kelce talks about Taylor Swift

While in conversation with the media portal, Kelce revealed that “Taylor” is the cause of Travis Kelce’s happiness. He added, "There's no question about it." Furthermore, speaking of Swift’s episode of New Heights, the father of the NFL star said, "I think it was awesome." He continued, "It was great to see them go back and forth. They're two people obviously very much in love."

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs star has been dating the pop culture icon since 2023. The duo went on to meet at the Eras Tour concert; soon, the sparks flew, and the couple’s relationship took off.

The pair went public with their romance in October 2023, after they stepped into the Saturday Night Live afterparty, holding hands.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kelce and Swift went Instagram official after the NFL star shared pictures of himself and the singer in June 2024.

Moreover, after spending the summer together, Taylor Swift is “really looking forward” to supporting Kelce in the upcoming Super Bowl season. Travis will play his 13th game, which coincides with the Love Story crooner’s lucky number.

There are rumors that Swift might also perform at the Super Bowl halftime ceremony of 2026. The fans picked up on the singer’s Sourdough obsession and linked it to the mascot of the San Francisco 49ers.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Buys USD 13K Giant Friendship Bracelet From Eras Tour: Here’s Why It’s Big Deal for Swifties