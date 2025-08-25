Coolie finally found some stability at the box office during its second weekend as the film stopped falling on Friday and then saw some growth over the weekend. The Rajinikanth starrer grossed Rs. 29.50 crore approx in its sophomore session, pushing its total gross to Rs. 291 crore approx. Added to that, USD 19.25 million (Rs. 167 crore) approx from the overseas market, the worldwide gross stands at Rs. 459 crore approx.

At one point, it seemed like the film would miss the Rs. 300 crore mark in India, but the second weekend has made that a certainty now, being less than Rs. 10 crore away from the triple century mark.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Coolie in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 262.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 6.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 11.25 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 12.00 cr. Total Rs. 291.50 cr.

Despite this stability, the damage, however, has already been done. Given the sort of opening it had, the film was positioned to be a BIG HIT, but its trajectory post-opening weekend took that away. The film isn't a FLOP per se, a fate it escaped because, although below expectations, the box office grosses are not at FLOP level. It benefited from the holiday period in the first weekend, without which it probably could have been a different story.

The film even has some profits at the production level, though almost all of them are washed away by the losses in distribution. The core issue lies in the hefty upfront fees paid to the top talent, which inflated the overall cost and put unnecessary pressure on the box office outcome. As a result, despite near-record recoveries, the film is just about breaking even. The detailed economics of Coolie can be read here.

The Territorial Breakdown for Coolie in India is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 128.00 cr. APTS Rs. 62.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 37.50 cr. Kerala Rs. 24.25 cr. Rest of India Rs. 39.25 cr. INDIA Rs. 291.50 cr.

