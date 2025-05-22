Will Taylor Swift Buy Back Her Original Song Masters? Source Reveals Details of ‘Encouraging’ Deal

It seems Taylor Swift does have an opportunity to buy the original recordings of her first six albums, according to insiders who revealed this to Page Six. This follows a well-known feud between her and Scooter Braun over the same issue.

For the unversed, the feud began when Braun purchased the master recordings of those albums for $300 million in 2019. This led Taylor to re-record her previous work, labeling them as “Taylor’s Versions.”

Braun sold those recordings a year later to Shamrock Capital, which is now reportedly interested in selling them back to Taylor Swift. Insiders revealed to the outlet that Braun was the one “encouraging” this deal.

If Swift decides to purchase her masters, the estimated price could range between USD 600 million and USD 1 billion, according to Clayton Durant, founder of CAD Management. He noted that if the Wildest Dreams singer owns both the original and re-recorded versions of her work, she stands to earn a significant share of publishing royalties from both.

Additionally, owning her masters would give Taylor Swift full control over her catalog, allowing her to decide how her songs are licensed—for films, commercials, TV shows, political rallies, and more. Durant told the publication, “If she could claw back and create a deal structure where she could get the rights to her original recordings, she exponentially increases the amount of money she makes.”

He also noted that while Swift is still earning money from publishing on the original tracks, it’s not as much as she makes from Taylor’s Version, which she owns. Durant added, “When she puts out a re-recorded version, consumption also spikes on the original.”

