KGF actor Dinesh Mangalore passes away at 55 after suffering a stroke

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

KGF fame Dinesh Mangalore passed away at the age of 55 after suffering a stroke on August 25, 2025. The actor succumbed to his death during the early hours at around 3:30 am at his residence in Udupi, as per a report by TV9.

KGF fame Dinesh Mangalore dies at the age of 55

Advertisement

According to a report by Udayavani, a local publication, Dinesh suffered a stroke during the shooting of Kantara Chapter 1. He had recovered after receiving treatment in Bengaluru, but later complained of illness last week and was admitted to a private hospital.

Additionally, the report also details that the actor had suffered a brain haemorrhage and had been under treatment for a year.

As per a report by the Indian Express, Dinesh Mangalore’s body will be brought to his home by evening and will be kept for public viewing on August 26, 2025, from 8 am. His final rites will be conducted later at Sumanahalli crematorium.

Dinesh is survived by his wife Bharati and two sons - Pawan and Sajjan.

Who is Dinesh Mangalore?

Dinesh Mangalore was a Kannada actor who started his career in cinema as an art director. Born in Kundapur, in the Udupi district, he went on to make a name for himself with several movies, such as Rana Vikram, Ambari, Savari, Inti Ninna Beti, Aa Dingi, Tughlak, Bettada Jeeva, Surya Kanti, Kirik Party, and many more.

Advertisement

Yash starrer KGF, directed by Prashanth Neel, brought him popularity even outside Sandalwood cinema. He played the role of Shetty, a Bombay-based don who locked horns with Rocky, initially threatening the protagonist in KGF Chapter 1, before being killed off in the sequel.

Following his death, senior Kannada director P Sheshadri penned a heartfelt condolence post on his social media.

Sharing a picture of Dinesh, P Sheshadri said, “Art director, artist, producer Dinesh Mangaluru is no more.” (translated from Kannada).

ALSO READ: Anirudh Ravichander gives an emotional speech for Sivakarthikeyan at Madharaasi trailer launch: 'There will be a lot of cups and fires'