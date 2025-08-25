Top 10 Highest 2nd Weekend Tamil Nadu Box Office: Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 takes the throne; Coolie fails to make the cut at number 18

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and starring Rajinikanth grossed Rs 29.50 crore in India over its second weekend. These are strictly mediocre numbers given that the opening day India gross of the movie itself was around Rs 75 crore. For a movie doing record-breaking numbers over the opening weekend, it should have fared better in the second weekend. However, given how it was dropping over the weekdays, it has done pretty decently.

Coolie Has A Mediocre 2nd Weekend At The Tamil Nadu Box Office, Grossing Rs 15.25 Crore

The total India gross of Coolie stands at Rs 291.50 crore. A Rs 300 crore plus India finish looked dicey at one point, but it is definitely happening now. The collections in Tamil Nadu have made up for over 50 percent of the second weekend collections. Lokesh's crime-thriller has grossed Rs 15.25 crore in Tamil Nadu in its second weekend, and this is the 18th best for a movie in the state. A Rs 40 crore Tamil Nadu weekend and a Rs 75 crore India weekend would be more like it for Coolie, but the mixed to negative word of mouth played the spoilsport. Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 is well stationed as the number one movie in Tamil Nadu for the second weekend. It is expected that Jana Nayagan next year, in its second weekend, will top the list irrespective of word of mouth, since it is the actor's last movie before he enters the political arena.

The Highest 2nd Weekend Collections At The Tamil Nadu Box Office Are As Under

Rank Movie 2nd Weekend Tamil Nadu Gross 1 Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 Rs 39.50 crore 2 The GOAT Rs 34.50 crore 3 Amaran Rs 29.75 crore 4 Vikram Rs 29 crore 5 Leo Rs 28 crore 6 Jailer Rs 26.25 crore 7 Baahubali 2 Rs 23 crore 8 KGF: Chapter 2 Rs 21.75 crore 9 Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 Rs 20.25 crore 10 Viswasam/Good Bad Ugly Rs 18.50 crore 18 Coolie Rs 15.25 crore

Coolie Crosses Collections Of The GOAT To Emerge 6th Highest Grossing Tamil Movie Of All Time

Coolie's global collections stand at Rs 457 crore. It has officially crossed the collections of The GOAT to become the 6th highest grossing Tamil movie. A Rs 500 crore lifetime seems dicey but it can't entirely be discounted now. Coolie may be perceived as an underperformer, and rightly so. However, it is far from being called a flop. With the right word of mouth, it could have become the highest grossing Tamil movie of all time. But a 5th (or 6th) position in no way is a bad result.

