Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Jaya Prada remembers Lata Mangeshkar; shares lesser known fact about Dafli Wale Dafli Baja song

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa continues to enthrall audiences with its perfect blend of talent, entertainment, and inspiration. The nation has stayed glued to their screens, cheering for their favorite contestants. In the upcoming episode of the show, viewers are in for a treat as veteran actress Jaya Prada graces the special episode. While interacting with the contestants, the legendary actress reminisced about the iconic Lata Mangeshkar.

During the shoot of this special episode, contestant Bidisha delivered an outstanding performance of the iconic tracks Mujhe Naulakha Manga De Re and Dafli Wale Dafli Baja. Her electrifying rendition left everyone in awe, earning her a standing ovation not only from the mentors but also from the special guest, the legendary Jaya Prada.

The performance transported Jaya back in time to her days of filming Dafli Wale Dafli Baja. She even shared a few behind-the-scenes anecdotes about the iconic song.

Jaya Prada even complimented Bidisha by saying how her performance reminded her of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The actress said, "I cannot express it in words, but the way you have sung this song has reminded me of Lata didi today. You are truly superb! In fact, I must say that it is not easy to attempt this song, but you have nailed it."

Sharing an anecdote about the song, Jaya Prada revealed, "Actually, the song Dafli wale Dafli Baja was not going to be a part of the movie because we had too many songs recorded and shot already. But on the last day of the shoot, everyone decided to film it and we completed it in just one day."

Speaking about the impact of the song on the hearts of the audiences, the legendary actor shared, "When it was out in the theatres, people would stop the show and listen to the song repeatedly. It was a very special song for all of us, and instead of being known as Jaya Prada, I was known for this song.”

While Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestant Bidisha impressed Jaya Prada, contestant Riya’s performance to Gori Hai Kalaiyan also brought back some fond memories for the legendary actress. Jaya shared a sweet anecdote about this song too and mentioned how, after its release, people would often ask her if they should bring her hari chudiya (green bangles).

Jaya Prada’s anecdotes will keep viewers hooked to the episode, but wait until you see all the phenomenal performances by the contestants this weekend. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM.

