Jr NTR’s massive body transformation leaves fans worried; cites use of Ozempic
Jr NTR's recent public appearance has sparked buzz, with many speculating that he may be using Ozempic.
Jr NTR recently took the internet by storm with a public appearance. The actor wore an expensive shirt that became a topic of conversation, but for many, it was his noticeable weight loss that drew attention.
Netizens have been discussing his significant weight change on platforms like Reddit. One user commented, “It’s not looking good when you’re this thin, brother,” while another questioned whether he was suffering from an illness.
A Reddit user speculated that the actor's weight loss might be due to the use of Ozempic, sparking a divide online. Fans have defended him, urging an end to such theories.
Other fans attributed Jr NTR's transformation to his upcoming projects, including the Prashanth Neel film and War 2, where he will star opposite Hrithik Roshan.
For those unaware, Ozempic is a medication primarily used to treat type-2 diabetes. While it's designed for this purpose, it has been speculated to cause weight loss, leading some to use it without a prescription.
As of now, it's unclear whether Jr NTR is dealing with any health issues or if his weight change is simply due to his roles in upcoming movies. The debate among netizens continues to spark.
On the work front, Jr NTR is set to appear in War 2, the sequel to the 2019 Hrithik Roshan-starrer War, directed by Ayan Mukerji and part of the YRF Spy Universe.
While Hrithik will reprise his lead role, Jr NTR has been cast as the main antagonist, with Kiara Advani playing the female lead. The film is scheduled for release on August 14, 2025, coinciding with the release of Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie.
Additionally, Jr NTR will lead Prashanth Neel's upcoming directorial, tentatively titled NTRNEEL (Dragon).
