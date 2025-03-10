Ashish Chanchlani gets SPOTTED outside gym amid India’s Got Latent controversy; says, ‘halat kharab ho gayi hai’

On March 10, content creator Ashish Chanchlani was spotted in the city after a long time amid the India’s Got Latent controversy. The YouTuber was going to the gym when the paparazzi spotted him outside the building. He even greeted them and interacted briefly.

As the paparazzi asked Ashish Chanchlani about his whereabouts, the content creator replied, “Idhaar udhar ghum ke... poora India tour kar ke halat kharab ho gaayi hain (I am tired after traveling around the country).” Then he asked the paps about how they have been and left.

Seeing Chanchlani after a long time, fans showered love on him. One user wrote, “Pura India tour karke. Damm feel sad, inko ye sab court ke chakkar mein karna padra.”

Regarding the ongoing controversy, Ashish Chanchlani had taken legal action against the case filed against him in Guwahati. In February 2025, he approached the Supreme Court, asking for the case to be dismissed or moved to Mumbai. The case is linked to India’s Got Latent controversy, where the main accused is Ranveer Allahabadia, but Chanchlani is also mentioned in the complaint.

During the hearings, the Guwahati High Court granted him temporary bail while reviewing his request for protection from arrest. The court also instructed him to meet with the investigating officer within ten days. His lawyers argued that he did not say anything controversial on the show and that the main allegations were against others.

The controversy began in January 2025 when Ranveer Allahabadia, who is best known as BeerBiceps, made an inappropriate remark on Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent. He asked a young contestant a highly offensive question, which caused widespread public outrage. Many criticized the remark for being vulgar.

Following the backlash, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) stepped in, leading to the episode’s removal from YouTube. Legal complaints were then filed against Ranveer, Samay Raina, and other panelists present, including Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija.

In a recent decision, the Supreme Court allowed Ranveer Allahabadia to continue his podcast, The Ranveer Show.