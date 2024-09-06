Bigg Boss is known for its controversies, and Season 7 was no exception. It made headlines with its dramatic moments and memorable contestants. During one of the memorable Weekend Ka Vaar episodes with Sunny Deol as a guest, Salman Khan compared Elli Avram to Katrina Kaif.

Sunny made an appearance on the show to promote his film, Singh Saab The Great, and was spotted sharing a warm rapport with host Salman Khan. Salman welcomed Sunny Deol to the controversial reality show and introduced him to the contestants of Bigg Boss 7.

In the episode, Salman took the opportunity to compare Elli Avram to actress Katrina Kaif, sharing a playful laugh with Sunny. When Andy Kumar and Elli had a lighthearted exchange, Salman remarked, “5 saal pehle ki Katrina nahi lagti ye? (Doesn’t she look like Katrina five years ago?)” with Sunny agreeing and laughing along.

Then Salman Khan told Elli, “I was just telling him that you look like what Katrina used to look because he also worked with Katrina about 6-7 years ago. I was just telling him, similar ek same quality hai yahan.”

During the episode, clips showed Elli Avram's change from innocent to scheming, Ajaz's silly antics, and Armaan's endless complaining. Salman’s reaction to Armaan’s clip was filled with disappointment. When Salman asked the inmates what they would like to change about others, most of them called for a change in Armaan's behavior.

Indian model and actress Gauahar Khan won Bigg Boss 7 on December 28, 2013. Tanishaa Mukerji was the runner-up, Ajaz Khan finished in third place, and Sangram Singh came in fourth.

Elli Avram, whose full name is Elisabet Avramidou Granlund, is a Swedish-Greek actress currently based in Mumbai, India. Elli entered the Bollywood industry with films including Mickey Virus in 2013, following which she starred in projects such as Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Jabariya Jodi, Malang, Naane Varuvean and Ganapath.

