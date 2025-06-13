When Salman Khan slapped Subhash Ghai: What happened during ugly brawl at a party?

Salman Khan is among the biggest stars of Bollywood. He is often called the most misunderstood person in the film industry, because of the numerous controversies he has faced, both in his professional and personal life. One major controversy was when the Dabangg actor engaged in an ugly and violent brawl with veteran filmmaker, Subhash Ghai. Reportedly, Salman Khan slapped the Ram Lakhan director at a Bollywood party, leaving everyone in shock. But what had actually happened?

As per Salman Khan's old interview, the actor confessed that he slapped Subhash Ghai, but not in the influence of alcohol. He was triggered due to the constant misbehaviour of the veteran filmmaker who had almost broken a plate on his face and peed on his shoes. “I have hurt myself all over. I cannot hurt anyone else. I have only hit Subhash Ghai. Yet, I apologised to him the next day. That person hit me with a spoon, almost broke a plate on my face, urinated on my shoes, and grabbed me by the neck. I couldn’t control myself. And look what happened. The next day, I had to go and apologise.”

Reportedly, Salman Khan's father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, acted as a mediator between the two. He asked Salman if he realized his mistake when the actor nodded positively, his father convinced him to apologize to the filmmaker.

Subhash Ghai acted with maturity, directed Salman Khan in Yuvvraaj

Shedding more light on the incident, Subhash Ghai himself mentioned in an interview, “Salman came and stood in front of me like a guilty child. I smiled and asked him, ‘What happened to you last night?’ and he said, ‘I have come here because my father told me to do so.’ I said, ‘So you are not sorry?’ and he replied, ‘Of course I am.’ That’s how we broke the ice.”

With Salman Khan's apology, Subhash Ghai acted with maturity and did a film with him, forgetting their violent brawl. For the unversed, Salman Khan played the lead role in Subhash Ghai's Yuvvraaj, co-starring Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, and Zayed Khan. The movie ended up being one of the biggest flops of Salman and Ghai's careers.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan said 'Main bore ho gaya' during the script narration of Ashutosh Gowariker's Swades