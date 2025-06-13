Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph to begin Drishyam 3 shoot in September 2025, Ram getting postponed once again?

Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph announced their reunion for the 3rd installment of the Drishyam franchise. While the production details had been unclear, it seems the superstar and director would start filming in September 2025.

As per a report by Cinema For You, the actor and director are likely to postpone the shoot of their much-delayed project, Ram, once again. With dates clearing up, the duo is likely to begin filming for Drishyam 3 instead.

Advertisement

While more details about the movie haven’t been clear, an official confirmation of its production is yet to be made.

For those unaware, Drishyam was a 2013 crime thriller directed by Jeethu Joseph. The film tells the story of Georgekutty, a family man who lives with his wife and two children.

In a rather striking turn of events, the man, along with his family, comes under suspicion in Varun Prabhakar’s missing case. The rest of the film focuses on how Georgekutty manages to evade the police and protect his family from all harm's way.

In 2021, the movie received a sequel titled Drishyam 2: The Resumption, with Mohanlal and the rest of the cast reprising their roles. The second installment received widespread praise after being directly released on Amazon Prime Video.

Over the years, both films have been remade into other languages, with the Bollywood remake having Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

Advertisement

Interestingly, the Bollywood superstar is also gearing up to hit the big screens with the 3rd installment of Drishyam franchise. In an exclusive report at Pinkvilla, we learned that the actor would be reuniting with director Abhishek Pathak for the sequel and would begin shooting by August 2025.

Coming to Mohanlal’s work front, the superstar was last seen in a leading role in the Tharun Moorthy directorial Thudarum. The crime drama movie featured the tale of a father who exacts revenge upon the powerful men responsible for his son’s death.

Moving ahead, the actor will next be seen in the feel-good venture Hridayapoorvam, directed by Sathyan Anthikad with Malavika Mohanan as the co-lead. Furthermore, he has films like Vrusshabha and MMMN in his lineup.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun and Basil Joseph are indeed in talks for a film and it's NOT Shaktimaan