Sunjay Kapur with over Rs 10,300 cr net worth allegedly paid Rs 70 cr alimony to Karisma Kapoor and was 2703th richest man in world

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, passed away in an unfortunate turn of events. The 53-year-old businessman suffered a cardiac arrest during his Polo match in the UK, where he stayed with his current wife, Priya Sachdev.

The late businessman was not just a David Polo player, but also a passionate advocate, a devoted father to his children, and a loving husband. Let us now take a look at his life, achievements, and his story.

Sunjay Kapur’s early childhood, schooling days and higher education

Kapur was born in Michigan, USA, in 1971 into a prominent Punjabi family. Later, he grew up in Delhi, where his family was based. His father’s name was Dr. Surinder Kapur, also the founder of the Sona Group, which the late businessman looked after. His mom was Rani Kapur. Sunjay had two siblings, Suparna and Mahindra Kapur.

Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband was enrolled at The Doon School in Dehradun. Later, for his higher education, he attended Cathedral & John Connon School in Mumbai before moving to the U.S. to study at The Williston Northampton School in Massachusetts.

Kapur also attended the University of Buckingham for a BBA in Corporate Strategy and HR. He also attended MIT to participate in an executive program and later completed an Owner-President Management (OPM) program at Harvard Business School.

Sunjay Kapur's early exposure to Global work

Just at the tender age of 14, Sunjay bagged his first internship. It was for BMW in Munich, Germany, which lasted for a month. Later, at 19, he took a summer job at TRW in Koyo, Tennessee, USA. Even before he turned 24, Kapur was working in his family-run business firm, Sona Koyo Management Group, as an HR Manager.

In 2015, Kapur took over his family's business after his father's passing and focused on expanding his company globally.

Sunjay Kapur's net worth

As per reports in Zeebiz.com, Sunjay Kapur's estimated net worth is around 1.19 billion dollars, which makes him a bona fide billionaire. He was termed the 2703rd wealthiest man in the world.

What is Sunjay Kapur's firm Sona Comstar all about?

Sunjay held the Chairman position in his family business firm. Sona Comstar is a leading Indian automotive technology company with a strong global presence.

How much alimony did Karisma Kapoor get after her divorce?

According to reports in The Times of India, following tumultuous divorce proceedings, Sunjay had agreed to pay Rs 70 crore in alimony to the actress and a substantial financial sum for their two children. She also received a luxurious house in Mumbai.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from *public platforms*. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input, too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

