11 heartbreak songs by Arijit Singh: Hamari Adhuri Kahani to Channa Mereya

Arijit Singh and heartbreak songs are the perfect combination that one cannot miss. His songs on lost love aren't just melodies but emotional journeys covered in haunting lyrics. From the quiet pain of letting go to the storm of unresolved feelings, it won't be wrong to say that Arijit gives sorrow a sound. So, let's take a look at 11 of his most memorable heartbreak anthems that'll leave you broken but in the most amazing way.

1- Channa Mereya – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Arijit Singh’s song Channa Mereya from the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil will make you feel every. single. word. of. it. Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, composed by Pritam, and sung by Arijit Singh, the song revolves around the pain of unrequited love, and moving on with selflessness by sacrificing your love.

In the song, Ranbir Kapoor is seen watching his love Anushka Sharma marry someone else. The song is bound to make you emotional. It became an instant hit right after its release.

2- Agar Tum Saath Ho – Tamasha

Another song by Arijit Singh, which is quite heartbreaking, is Agar Tum Saath Ho from Tamasha. Sung by Alka Yagnik, the track features two lovers getting separated as life moves on. Arijit’s voice here is so amazing that it has a separate fan base.

3- Hamari Adhuri Kahani – Hamari Adhuri Kahani

Hamari Adhuri Kahani cannot be missed. Arijit Singh’s track shows a haunting tale of love that couldn’t find its place. This slow, mournful journey captures the essence of a romance that was never meant to be. His voice gently conveys resignation and deep sorrow, painting a picture of love left incomplete.

Composed by Jeet Gannguli, the song is from the 2015 film of the same name. Originally part of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s album Back 2 Love, it was later reimagined by Arijit Singh, who added his soulful depth to the already heartfelt composition.

4- Judaai – Badlapur

Judaai from Badlapur is also one of the most loved Arijit Singh’s emotional tracks. Also sung by Rekha Bhardwaj, the song features Varun Dhawan and Yami Gautam and captures the emotional weight of separation and sorrow. Blending sufi undertones with raw intensity, this haunting duet expresses the anguish of betrayal, detachment, and profound personal loss.

5- Muskurane – CityLights

How can we miss the Muskurane song from CityLights? This romantic song beautifully shows love's bittersweet contradictions. A smile veiling heartbreak, the track highlights the quiet agony of loving someone deeply. Arijit’s soft, emotional, painful voice is just unmissable.

6- Tera Yaar Hoon Main – Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Another Arijit Singh song, Tera Yaar Hoon Main from the film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, perfectly blends friendship and heartbreak. The emotional track revolves around friendship and separation and is considered the ultimate bromantic anthem. It will make you miss your best friend.

7- Khairiyat – Chhichhore

Khairiyat from the film Chhichhore is an expression of silent concern and unspoken love. Framed like an emotional letter, the song conveys heartfelt worry for someone with whom the bond feels distant or fractured. Understated in its tone but rich in feeling, it captures the quiet ache of caring deeply when words are no longer enough.

8- Raabta (Title Reprise) – Raabta

The popular song Raabta from the 2012 film Agent Vinod was sung by Arijit Singh, composed by Pritam Chakraborty and lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. It revolves around destiny and the connection with the soul. Well, you cannot skip this iconic track.

9- Main Dhoondne Ko Zamaane Mein – Heartless

Another track in our list is the Main Dhoondne Ko Zamaane Mein. This Arijit Singh song shows how one seeks love in a world of emptiness. It reflects on what you lose when the person who meant everything to you goes far away. It’s a hidden gem in his discography and resonates deeply with those nursing quiet heartbreak.

10- Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage – Kabir Singh

Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage from Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s film Kabir Singh is a blockbuster hit. To those dealing with heartbreak, it just conveys their emotions in the best way. The musical piece reflects the chaos of heartbreak and self-destruction, becoming one of the most iconic heartbreak songs in recent years.

11- Shayad – Love Aaj Kal

Subtle, melancholic, and emotionally restrained, Shayad from Love Aaj Kal is a soft confession of love that was never fully understood or reciprocated. Arijit sings it with a sense of quiet pain, as if the character knows deep down their love may not last. The lyrics are beautifully poetic, speaking of hope fading slowly, and the melody lingers long after it ends.

Stay tuned to Pinvkilla!

ALSO READ: Arijit Singh performs Shah Rukh Khan’s Chaleya hookstep; makes fan’s dream come true during Ahmedabad concert; WATCH how