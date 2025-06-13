Meet Priya Sachdev, late Sunjay Kapur’s 3rd wife who acted in Neal ‘n’ Nikki and appeared in ads with Kareena Kapoor

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, passed away on June 12th in the UK after suffering a cardiac arrest. The businessman's tragic passing has left everyone in deep shock. He was settled in the UK with his current and 3rd wife Priya Sachdev. She was a former model-turned-actress and has interestingly shared screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan in a TV commercial.

Priya has also starred in a Bollywood movie, but now lives a low-key life with her family. Let's give you an insight into her life.

What does Priya Sachdev do?

Late Sunjay Kapur's current wife, Priya Sachdev, was a successful model before, and now she is known as a fashion entrepreneur and socialite. She is still associated with the luxury fashion and lifestyle space. She even launched a luxury fashion e-commerce platform in India, offering designer labels and exclusive global brands. She has also been associated with niche designers to help with styling and brand ambassadorships for luxury collaborations.

Priya Sachdev's modelling journey

Before entering the world of Bollywood, she was a renowned model. Priya was also a successful TV presenter. Sunjay's wife appeared in many TV commercials and brand shoots. Sachdev was part of several ad campaigns starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and many other prominent Bollywood celebrities. But her interest shifted from career to family after her wedding to Sunjay Kapur.

Priya Sachdev’s Bollywood journey

Priya had a small role in the 2005 film Neal ‘n’ Nikki alongside Uday Chopra and Tanishaa Mukerji. Her stylish looks, acting, and brilliant screen presence made her stand out, despite her small role.

Was Sunjay Kapur Priya Sachdev’s 1st husband?

Well, the answer is no. Before meeting Sunjay, Priya was married to Vikram Chatwal. He was a prominent name in the hotel industry. These two tied the knot in 2006, and it was considered one of the most lavish weddings of the year, attended by numerous Bollywood celebrities. Sachdev has one daughter from this wedding named Safira, before they ended their relationship and headed for a divorce.

When did Priya Sachdev and Sunjay Kapur meet?

Priya and Sunjay met through common friends as they were both a part of Delhi’s high-society circle. The couple had started dating while Kapur’s divorce proceedings were going on with Karisma Kapoor. They got married in 2017 and welcomed their son Azarius Kapur in 2018.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates!

ALSO READ: Who is Nandita Mahtani? Sunjay Kapur’s 1st wife who styled many Bollywood celebs and had common friends with Karisma Kapoor