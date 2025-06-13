What was Shalini Passi’s last conversation with Sunjay Kapur and his wife Priya Sachdev? Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives actress reveals

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapur’s sudden demise has left everyone in shock. Not just his immediate family but everyone associated with him, including his close friend and actress Shalini Passi, seems to be heartbroken. The Fabulous vs Bollywood Wives season 3 star mourned his passing away and remembered the time they spent together in a chat with Hindustan Times.

While taking to the portal, Shalini Passi revealed she is sad and expressed being shocked by the demise of Sunjay Kapur. She said that such incidents make one realise the frivolity of our life. “In a moment, everything is gone,” she exclaimed. Businessman Sanjay Passi’s wife revealed that she would often meet up with the deceased businessman and his wife Priya Sachdev whenever they were visiting Delhi.

Kapur’s family and Shalini’s family are close friends. She was introduced to them after her marriage to Sanjay Passi. “He was somebody who was full of life. He was very enthusiastic about things he did, whether it was his business or playing polo.... He was somebody a lot of people looked up to as a role model,” says Shalini.

Recalling her last interaction with Sunjay and Priya, Shalini revealed that they had congratulated her for the success of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. She added that they were happy to see her holding up for Delhi in the series.

Talking about his untimely demise, as per certain reports, it is believed that Sunjay, who was playing Polo in the U.K., accidentally swallowed a bee. He was stung in the throat, which might have led to his sudden heart attack. He was immediately given medical assistance. However, despite efforts to revive him, he passed away.

Sunjay Kapur is survived by his current wife, Priya Sachdev, and their son, Azarius Kapur. Priya and Sunjay met through common friends as they were both a part of Delhi’s high-society circle. The couple had started dating while Kapur’s divorce proceedings were going on with Karisma Kapoor. They finally got married in 2017 and welcomed their son in 2018.

ALSO READ: Sunjay Kapur with over Rs 10,300 cr net worth allegedly paid Rs 70 cr alimony to Karisma Kapoor and was 2703th richest man in world