BTS' SUGA breaks silence after DUI controversy with emotional 2025 FESTA message: 'Spending my time waiting...'

After a long and emotionally heavy silence, BTS member Min Yoongi (SUGA) has finally reached out to fans on the group’s 11th debut anniversary, June 13, 2025. BTS Festa 2025 is in full swing. ARMY was stunned and moved to hear SUGA’s voice once again after nearly a year of public quiet.

Since his military enlistment in 2023 and a subsequent DUI-related controversy that shook the fandom in 2024, SUGA has remained largely out of the spotlight. His absence, paired with the ongoing anticipation for a full BTS reunion, had left fans anxious. But now, with his emotional voice message during BTS Festa’s VOICE ZONE segment, SUGA has made it clear: he’s been missing ARMY just as much as they’ve missed him.

SUGA’s touching message to fans

In his pre-recorded audio note, SUGA addressed fans with a tender sincerity that resonated deeply. He expressed, “Hello, this is SUGA. I feel like it’s been so long since I got to greet you. ARMY, have you been doing well? I’ve been spending my time waiting for the day I get to see you again. I miss you so much. I love you, everyone.”

This brief but heartfelt message marks his first direct communication with fans in months. Despite the simplicity of his words, the impact was immediate and profound. ARMY floods social media with emotional responses.

ARMY reacts

Within minutes of the voice note being released, ARMY took to platforms like X to express how much they had missed hearing from SUGA. Many noted that, although the message was brief, it brought overwhelming comfort.

Some even described it as one of the most meaningful moments of the entire BTS Festa. It’s especially sweet as this came from a member who had not been much active since the start of his public service duties.

What’s next for BTS and SUGA?

Currently, SUGA is serving as a public service worker and is expected to be discharged on June 21, 2025. With six members (RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook) now officially out of the military, fans are counting down the days until SUGA rejoins them. It’s raising anticipation for a full-group BTS reunion.

With SUGA’s heartfelt message and the group inching closer to a complete reunion, ARMY’s excitement is at an all-time high. Whether BTS will return with new music, a concert tour, or another major announcement remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: SUGA’s voice has rekindled a powerful flame of hope among fans.

