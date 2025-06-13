JoJo Siwa Slams Miley Cyrus Over Her ‘Closet’ Joke at World Pride: 'People Judge No...'

JoJo Siwa did not find Miley Cyrus’ closet joke funny. The Big Brother star called out the Flowers crooner over her closet comment at the World Pride, stating that “neither she nor the world wanted to hear such a thing on any day of the week.”

Siwa’s strong statements against the Hannah Montana star came after Cyrus addressed her fans at the World Pride with a video that was shot with the musician being in the closet. The Wrecking Ball singer claimed that she had been in the closet since the sixth grade.

Miley further joked that she was heading back into the closet "to get more pretzels and find JoJo Siwa and bring her back out." Meanwhile, Siwa took to her social media to express her thoughts over the Grammy-winning musician’s comments at the event.

JoJo Siwa expresses her disappointment over Miley Cyrus’ closet comments

Showing her sheer disappointment over Miley Cyrus’ closet comments, JoJo Siwa posted a picture from her 5th birthday party and shared a long note in the caption.

She wrote, “I was happy at my 5th birthday having a Miley-themed party, and I’m still happy now at 22… If you know me, you know that miley is my day 1, grew up beyond inspired by her from 2 years old on.”

Siwa further added, “I wasn’t sure how I felt about things for a couple of days… but I’ve started to come to some thoughts…. I don’t believe what Miley said at world pride was ill intended, honestly I think it was meant to be a joke, but just not very good one haha.”

Further in her caption, the entertainer revealed she had reached out to Miley Cyrus with a lighthearted note, to which the Disney alum responded, “All Love. Always,” ending with three red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Siwa’s encouragement to her fans to live with love comes after the reality TV star confirmed her relationship with Chris Hughes in the previous week.

The couple met on the sets of Big Brother and have continued with their dating after taking an exit from the reality show as well.

