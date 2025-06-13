Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Step Out For First Time Since Secret Wedding News, Seen Giggling and Touchy in New PICS

A sports crossover like no other became a reality on June 12, as NFL star Travis Kelce arrived at the Stanley Cup Finals. However, that was not the only reason why everyone was celebrating. It was the presence of Taylor Swift by his side that piqued everyone’s interest. After all, this was the first time the couple had stepped out together since their secret wedding rumors broke the internet.

The Stanley Cup Finals at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Thursday, saw an influx of love as Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce looked all loved-up. She was dressed for the fun in a beige two-piece with her hair up in a single braid and her signature red lip. Meanwhile, his own all-red jumper and shorts combo complemented her.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s night out with the NHL

The couple was all smiles, making jokes in each other’s ears, and having a fun time. A Sportsnet video noted them entering while holding hands, and their handsy affair continued while watching the game as the Edmonton Oilers took home the win for the night. Their outing came a week after attending Travis Kelce’s cousin’s wedding. It became all the more special when a photo leak from the ceremony had the songstress’s name noted beside that of her boyfriend, sharing a last name. “Taylor and Travis Kelce," it read, making the internet go bonkers with speculations about their secret marriage.

Those aren’t the only rumors haunting the couple as they maneuver a highly public relationship, trying to stay under the radar. It was reported that the couple may have moved in to live together already, as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end stays in Florida while prepping for the next season. The Love Story hitmaker on the other end is said to be going in and out of his new 20 million USD home.

