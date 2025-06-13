PHOTOS: 5 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day- Saif Ali Khan-Kareena visit Karisma Kapoor after Sunjay Kapur’s death, Disha Patani spends time with BFFs

Several B-town celebs were papped at multiple locations in the city on June 13, 2025. Hence, it was yet another hectic day for the shutterbugs. The sudden demise of Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur left everyone in shock. After the tragic incident, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others were snapped outside Karisma's residence. Further, Karan Johar was spotted at the airport, again turning heads with his stylish and luxurious look. So, let us take a look at some celeb sightings.

1. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan drop by Karisma Kapoor's residence

After the news about the death of Sunjay Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, broke out, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan paid her a visit. According to the reports, he suffered a heart attack after swallowing a bee during a polo match. Saif and Kareena arrived to offer support in a tough time.

2. Amrita Arora snapped visiting Karisma Kapoor

One of Karisma's close friends, Amrita Arora, was also snapped outside her house. She stepped out of her car and rushed inside. Dressed in all-black ensemble, Amrita didn't interact with the paparazzi.

3. Karan Johar keeps it stylish and luxe without extra efforts

Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar once again took the airport fashion to new heights with his ultra-stylish high-end athleisure tracksuit. The bold geometric V-lines appeared edgy and his outfit screamed both comfort and class. However, what caught netizens' attention was the bag he was carrying. The two-tone Hermès Birkin bag proved his elite taste in accessories.

4. AP Dhillon and Tara Sutaria share a frame

Tara Sutaria and AP Dhillon were spotted in the city. As soon as they noticed the shutterbugs were capturing them, the duo couldn't stop shying away. While the singer exuded cool and comfy vibes in an oversized tee and denim, the Student Of The Year 2 actress' look was more about style and luxe.

5. Disha Patani makes the most of her birthday with her girl gang

Disha Patani was spotted along with her BFFs, Mouni Roy and Krishna Shroff, as she celebrated her birthday today. The trio was caught on camera while coming out of a restaurant.

ALSO READ: Meet actor popular for comic timing, who spent days in jail, got property seized, worked with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and is now doing solo lead films