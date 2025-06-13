BTS’ Jungkook apologizes for wearing controversial cap at concert: ‘Weighs heavily on my heart’

Within 2 days of returning to civilian life, BTS member Jungkook is already apologizing for something we’d never expect him to– wearing a cap! On June 13, the singer was rehearsing for a surprise appearance on the first day of J-Hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE’s Goyang concert. The hat in question reads, ‘Make Tokyo Great Again’, earning flak from netizens and his fans alike. Now the singer has responded to the controversy.

Jungkook shares his first response since performing at J-Hope’s concert with a controversial hat

In the early hours of June 14, KST local time, the 27-year-old singer dropped an apology note on his personal Weverse account, addressing his fans.

“Hello, this is Jungkook.

It weighs heavily on my heart to write this after seeing you all again after such a long time.

I sincerely apologize for the disappointment and discomfort caused by the phrase written on the cap I wore during today’s rehearsal.

I deeply regret that I failed to properly recognize the historical and political significance of the phrase before wearing it. I fully acknowledge my lack of awareness and care that has led to disappointment and hurt.

I am very truly sorry.

There is no excuse [for my action] despite whatever reason. It was my fault and I was careless. From now on, I will think deeply about every decision and act more carefully.

I humbly accept all the criticism and concerns regarding my mistake.

I’ve discarded the cap immediately.

Once again, I would like to deeply apologize.”

Meanwhile, Jungkook made his first stage appearance post military at J-Hope’s encore concert on BTS’ 12th anniversary debut day. The gig will conclude on June 14 with another show, bringing an end to his HOPE ON THE STAGE World Tour. He was joined by fellow members Jin, RM, V, Jimin, and SUGA, who cheered from the audience.

The team managed to pull some amazing dance moves while the crowed cheered, grooving along to their songs including MIC Drop, Baepsae, and Airplane Pt. 2. Jin and Jungkook also performed Jamais Vu with J-Hope, a Spring Day duet, i wonder collab stage, and solo performances for the two for Don’t Say You Love Me and SEVEN.

