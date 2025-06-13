PICS: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan arrive at Karisma Kapoor's house after her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's demise

It is a tough time for Karisma Kapoor and her kids. After the reports of her ex-husband and the father of her children, Sunjay Kapoor’s passing surfaced, the actress’s family members and friends are making constant visits to her place. Late at night, when the news broke, we saw sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and her hubby Saif Ali Khan arriving at her house. And now yet again, these two have arrived at her place to make sure the Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge actress and her kids are doing well.

In the pictures that have come straight from Karisma Kapoor’s residence, we can see the star couple getting out of their car. Last night too, right after the news of Sunjay Kapur’s demise broke, we saw these two rushing to meet the actress. Not just them, even Zubeidaa actress's BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora were there by her side in these testing times.

As per certain reports, it is believed that Sunjay, who was playing Polo in the U.K, accidentally swallowed a bee. He was stung by in in the throat which might have led to his sudden heart attack. He was immediately given medical assistance. However, despite efforts to revive him, he passed away.