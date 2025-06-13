Fact Check: Are BTS’ V and BLACKPINK's Jennie dating? Fans debunk Lovestagram clues, couple items, and more

Fresh dating rumors between BLACKPINK’s Jennie and BTS’ V (Kim Taehyung) have resurfaced online following his military discharge. However, devoted fans from both fandoms were quick to shut them down. Though a handful of new ‘clues’ gained traction on social media platforms, netizens swiftly debunked the claims. They pointed out inconsistencies, coincidences, and past clarifications.

Love Me Tete

The renewed speculation began when V shared a celebratory Instagram post after completing his military service. With the post, he wrote the caption “Love me TeTe” while including the song Love Me JeJe by singer Tems. Almost immediately, some internet users began to interpret the caption as a cryptic reference to Jennie. JeJe symbolizes Jennie and TeTe refers to Taehyung.

Although the theory sounded compelling to some, long-time fans of BTS quickly came to V’s defense. They explained that TeTe is a name ARMY has used affectionately for years, and there was nothing unusual about V referencing himself in a caption. As for the use of Love Me JeJe, fans argued that it was more likely a coincidence or simply a musical choice rather than an intentional hint. With no concrete connection to Jennie, the idea was dismissed as over-analysis.

Cake connection debunked

Another point of rumors was a photo of a cake that V included in that Instagram post. He received it to mark his discharge. The cake’s inscription read, “I’m happy to be with you.” It prompted some fans to suggest that it might have been a romantic gesture, potentially from Jennie.

However, ARMY members quickly squashed the theory. They recalled that V’s close colleagues in the Special Duty Team had given him a similarly decorated cake during his active service period. Given the design and the timing, fans logically concluded that the discharge cake was most likely from his SDT peers rather than from a romantic partner.

Matching accessories? Not so fast

Adding to the speculation, a few users pointed out that Jennie and V had each been seen with similar keyrings. They suggest the possibility of ‘couple items.’ However, this claim was also debunked by fans who discovered that the keyrings were mass-produced and extremely popular in Korea. Moreover, V had earlier disclosed that he received his keyring directly from the designer, Kim Hee June. So, it’s possibly from him but in a different color this time.

A recurring rumor with no confirmation

This isn’t the first time V and Jennie have been at the center of dating rumors. Back in 2023, the two were linked when blurry images allegedly showing them together in Paris surfaced online. Despite weeks of media speculation, both HYBE and YG Entertainment chose not to make formal statements. And the gossip eventually died down.

As again speculation cools, many fans are voicing frustration over the constant recycling of unfounded dating rumors. Both ARMY and BLINKs have called out sasaeng-level behavior. They are urging others to focus on their achievements rather than spreading false narratives.

