Miley Cyrus' Brother Trace Accuses Ex-Girlfriend Brenda Song of FAKING Pregnancy and Cancer: 'We Were Catching on...'

Trace Cyrus has made a major revelation about his ex-girlfriend, Brenda Song. The musician, who also happens to be Miley Cyrus’ brother, took to his Instagram to share a list of lies that the actress told him while in a relationship from 2010 to 2017.

Cyrus also went on to mention that Song faked her pregnancy as well as her brain tumor while also stealing a thousand dollars from the Let’s Run Away crooner.

Trace, in response to one of the users in the comment section of his post, revealed that the Suite Life of Zack and Cody star also faked her illness, convincing him and her family that the actress had breast cancer.

Trace Cyrus accuses Brenda Song of faking pregnancy, abortion and brain tumor

Trace, who dated the Disney alum for six years, went on to list Song’s lies in the comment section after a user mentioned that the actress leaving the musician was a good riddance for her.

The Seventeen Forever singer responded, “yes because she stole thousands of dollars from me and faked multiple pregnancies & lied about being terminally ill to make my family and I think she had breast cancer and a brain tumor.”

The musician also went on to state, “It was all a lie; she was humiliated to show her face around my family again once we figured it out and my mom confronted her and called her out on all of it.”

Cyrus also went on to add that the actress spilled fake blood across the bathroom, after which he and his mother rushed her to the hospital. It was then that Song’s lies were unraveled.

On a different occasion, the Prescriptions crooner also mentioned that Song pretended to have brain tumor surgery in Chicago. He revealed that his ex came in with a bandage across her head. When he removed it, no surgery had been performed.

Trace, however, provided no proof of his claims. He is known to rant on social media, as he did about his dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, previously.

Following her split from Cyrus, Brenda Song went on to date the Home Alone star, Macaulay Culkin. The duo also welcomed their two kids in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

