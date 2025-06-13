Kuberaa vs Coolie: Nagarjuna Akkineni REVEALS how different Lokesh Kanagaraj and Sekhar Kammula are as directors

Nagarjuna Akkineni is eagerly gearing up for the release of his movie Kuberaa, co-starring with Dhanush. Ahead of the film hitting big screens on June 20, 2025, the veteran actor was asked to reflect on the difference between working with Lokesh Kanagaraj and Sekhar Kammula.

In his conversation with Galatta Plus, the actor highlighted how both are very similar in communication, but hail from different schools of filmmaking.

Nagarjuna said, “Sekhar Kammula is very real, whether it be the clothes of the people, hairstyle, or other details. Lokesh, on the other hand, believes in larger-than-life, that is my kind of cinema and I love it.”

“In one example, Sekhar would come up to me and say, Nag, you are walking like a hero…calm it down, nah. He will ask me to bring it down a little, even hunch a bit. However, Lokesh would say, Sir…walk in like a tiger when you walk into a room. I need people to be scared of you with a simple look,” he added.

Commenting on the director’s two different approaches to making movies, Nagarjuna highlighted how Kammula wants his characters to be as real as possible.

On the other hand, Lokesh would make one look larger than life, even with a simple camera angle.

Coming to the movies, Kuberaa is a social thriller venture, focused on the story of a beggar who is incorporated into a system of deceit manipulated by a chartered accountant. However, things take a turn when the beggar outsmarts the CA, with the rest of the movie being a battle of their intellect.

Apart from the leading actors, the movie has Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, Dilip Tahil, and many more in key roles.

On the other hand, Coolie is an action entertainer headlined by Rajinikanth. The much-awaited movie features Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in key roles, with Aamir Khan playing a special cameo appearance.

As Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and more play pivotal roles, the film is slated to hit the big screens on August 14, 2025. Interestingly, this would make the flick have a clash release with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR starrer War 2.

