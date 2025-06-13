Did BTS’ Jungkook get a chest tattoo? Singer debuts new ink at J-Hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE encore concert

Jungkook is no stranger to surprises, and frankly, neither is the BTS ARMY. But somehow, he always manages to come back with a change so unexpected that the fans are left flabbergasted. On June 13, as BTS celebrates 12 years of their debut, J-Hope held the first day of his HOPE ON THE STAGE concert in Goyang, and it was worth every bit the wait, and some more. The youngest of the group seems to have hinted at a new tattoo on his chest.

After coloring an arm of his, fully in intricate doodles, Jungkook may be looking at working on his chest next. His latest appearance at the HOPE ON THE STAGE concert has the fans convinced. During his surprise appearance, he made a dashing entry to his and the host’s collaboration track, i wonder. Soon after, he performed one of his most celebrated releases, SEVEN. The crowd went nuts with his show of artistry right after a break of 1 and a half years due to military enlistment.

Jungkook’s new tattoo

Amid all this, there was another detail that the fans ought not miss. A swallow-like tattoo appeared on the right side of his chest, peeking slightly from underneath his white vest. The star seemingly cannot keep a secret to himself, as fans soon noticed it, going wild with the theories of what it could be.

Other eagle-eyed BTS ARMY noticed the little details about his new ink, and claimed it appeared colored— no surprise there, Jungkook has been very experimental with these so far. His post military experience and tattoo is bound to be something more unique than what we’ve seen before.

Jungkook also performed Jamais Vu with J-Hope and Jin, as well as danced along with the audience when group tracks like MIC Drop, Baepsae, and Airplane Pt. 2 were being performed.

