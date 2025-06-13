Did PK producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra offer Rs 8 crore to stop Akshay Kumar’s OMG? Director Umesh Shukla breaks silence

Akshay Kumar’s film OMG – Oh My God! became quite a hit at the box office. Also starring Paresh Rawal in the lead role, the film was highly praised by fans and critics. At that time, there were reports that the film’s subject is quite similar to Aamir Khan’s PK, and that the producer offered Rs 8 crore to OMG director Umesh Shukla to stop the film. Now, the filmmaker has finally broken his silence on the rumors and dismissed them.

In a recent interview with Friday Talkies, OMG director Umesh Shukla said that people spoke about Oh My God’s similarities with PK. Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and writer Abhijat Joshi had watched his play on similar subjects.

Talking about similar genres, he shared that even if someone is working on a similar subject, there will naturally be some resemblance. He compared it to the romantic genre where ‘I love you’ is present in all the projects.

Umesh further talked about Rs 8 crore rumors and shared, “Uss time afwah thi ki PK mein Vidhu Vinod Chopra sahab jo the unhone mujhe 8 crore offer kiye the film nahi banane ke liye. Par wo sab afwayein thi. Aesa kuch hua nahi tha.” (At that time, there were rumors that Vidhu Vinod Chopra sir, who was part of PK, had offered me Rs 8 crores to not make the film. But those were just rumors. Nothing like that actually happened).

He also added, “Wo apne aap mein itne talented log hai. Rajkummar Hirani sahab, Abhijat, Vidhu Vinod Chopra sahab, Aamir Khan sahab, sab log itne talented hai ki wo itni unchi harkat karte hi nahi the paisa dene ke liye. Yeh sab uchli thi uss samay par aisa kuch nahi tha.” (They are all incredibly talented individuals—Rajkumar Hirani sir, Abhijat, Vidhu Vinod Chopra sir, Aamir Khan sir—they are way above doing something like that, offering money to stop a film. These were just talks that floated around back then, but there was no truth to it).

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that OMG 2 director Amit Rai is gearing up for the film Oh My Dog, which will be an adorable story about kids and dogs. A fresh star cast to be featured and even Pankaj Tripathi might have a cameo in it.

