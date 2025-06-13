Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur dies from heart attack after swallowing bee?

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Actress Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband and a well-known businessman Sunjay Kapur passed away at the age of 53. The unfortunate news came out on the night of June 12. As per reports, he suffered a heart attack while playing polo in the UK which led to his untimely demise. Now, a recent report states that Sunjay had swallowed a bee before suffering a heart attack during a polo match.

Earlier, reports stated that he passed away due to cardiac arrest. However, as per a recent report, a rare incident involving a bee was the main reason. As per ANI, business expert Suhel Seth shared that Sunjay Kapur "died of a heart attack, apparently after swallowing a bee during a polo match in England."

Suhel further shared, “He passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleague.”

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur… a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleague.”

Meanwhile, in a conversation with Indian Express, the general secretary of the Indian College of Cardiology Dr CM Nagesh opened up on how swallowing a bee can be fatal and shared “Swallowing a bee can lead to serious complications, especially if the insect stings the person internally, such as in the throat, esophagus, or airway.”

Sunjay Kapur, ex-husband of Karisma Kapoor, was known for his influence in India’s automotive industry. He was 53 years old. He was the chairman of Sona Comstar (formerly Sona BLW Precision), a manufacturer of automotive components. Apart from this, he was also a director on the boards of several companies.

On the personal front, Sunjay Kapur married actress Karisma Kapoor in 2003. They welcomed two children: a daughter named Samaira and a son named Kiaan. However, their marriage hit a rough patch and they got divorced in 2014.

He then went on to marry Priya Sachdev after meeting her through common friends at a party in Delhi. They soon began dating and tied the knot in 2017. They were blessed with a son Azarius Kapur in 2018.

