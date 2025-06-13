Meet actor popular for comic timing, who spent days in jail, got property seized, worked with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and is now doing solo lead films

Known for making every 90s kids’ childhood memorable and extra special, this actor hails from a small city of Uttar Pradesh, Shahjahanpur. Though he was bullied for his short-height, it never came in the way of his craft. We are talking about none other than Rajpal Yadav.

Born on March 16, 1971, Rajpal Yadav is a popular name in Indian cinema. No good Bollywood comedy movie, from the era of 2000s, is complete if he was not in the film. Not many people know that Rajpal Yadav started his career with serious roles. He got his first breakthrough in the 2000 movie Jungle where the actor played a negative role. However, he made a special place in the heart of every fan through his unbeatable comic performances.

Rajpal Yadav's marriage, political career, and thoughts on nepotism

Rajpal did his acting training at the National School of Drama. He is married twice, as his first wife died soon after giving birth to their first child, due to certain complications. The actor also got bullied and harassed for his short height, but he has always proved himself through his brilliant skills and dreamy journey.

Rajpal Yadav also forayed into politics by launching his own political party, Sarva Sambhav Party (SSP). Later, he stepped back and reasoned that PM Narendra Modi was behind his decision to leave the political arena. He also defended the nepotism debate in Bollywood and mentioned that if there had been nepotism, there would not be Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Rajpal Yadav spent 3 months in jail, property was seized

The popular actor had to spend three months of prison sentence for defaulting on a Rs 5 crore loan. Reportedly, he had taken the loan, back in 2010, to produce a film titled Ata Pata Lapata. He was the director of the film while his wife Radha Yadav was credited as the producer. Since the movie flopped, the actor faced huge losses and could not repay the loan back.

In another similar case, Rajpal took a loan of Rs 3 crore and failed to repay, which swelled to Rs 11 crore. As a result, the court ordered to seize his property worth Rs 3 crore in Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh).

Rajpal Yadav's memorable movies

Some of his great comic performances includes- Ek Aur Ek Gyarah, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi?, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Bhagam Bhaag, Dhol, Partner, Malamaal Weekly, Khatta Meetha, Chup Chup Ke, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and many others. The actor has also done serious movies like Main Madhuri Dixit Banana Chahti Hun, Hello! Hum Lallan Bol Rahe Hain, Kushti, and more.

He is currently doing lead roles in movies like Ardh, Interrogation, along with supporting comic roles in big Bollywood releases. He will be next seen in Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle.

