Rana Naidu Season 2 Twitter Review: Planning to watch Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh's show? Read 9 tweets to know if it's worth it

Netflix's popular series Rana Naidu is back with another action-packed season. Marking the return of Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh, Surveen Chawla, and others, the stakes went even higher as Arjun Rampal and Kriti Kharbanda joined the cast. If you're planning to watch the show, be sure to check out how netizens reviewed the second season with these 9 tweets.

How netizens react to Rana Naidu Season 2

While a major section found it as chilling as its original season, a few are not satisfied with the storyline. A social media user called it a bombarding stuff and wrote, "#RanaNaidu2 lives up to expectations. Despite the introduction of new characters, the core magic remains intact... strong, gripping, and just as powerful as before. (three fire emoticons) Rana, Venky Sir, Arjun, Kriti And Surveen... Just phenomenal. (thirst and fire emoji) TOTAL BOMBARDING STUFF! (mindblown emoji) #RanaNaiduSeason2.”

Another remarked, "#RanaNaidu strikes a great balance between action and family drama, with #RanaDaggubati character really standing out. His ability to portray a man hiding his true feelings is truly captivating, and # Venkatesh's charm enhances the show's overall appeal.

A third user seems disappointed and wrote, "Rana Naidu 2 disappointed me. Kya hi bakwas starting ki h yaar. First season was much better. I hope aage ke episodes ache ho."

9 tweet reactions on Rana Naidu Season 2

Fans have mixed thoughts on the show. Looking at the recent tweets, netizens are definitely loving the performances of Rana Daggubati, Surveen Chawla, Venkatesh, and others, but do not seem satisfied with their execution and pacing.

New additions Arjun Rampal and Kriti Kharbanda are also receiving appreciation for their performances. You can stream Rana Naidu Season 2 on Netflix. The show is directed by Anshuman, Suparn Varma, and Abhay Chopra.

