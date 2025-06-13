What does 12A Censor Board rating given to Sitaare Zameen Par mean? Find out duration of Aamir Khan's comedy-drama

Aamir Khan is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par. The film is a spiritual remake of Taare Zameen Par and also stars Genelia Deshmukh in a pivotal role. The film, which will hit theaters on June 20, also stars 10 neurodivergent actors, and the trailer and songs have already created a lot of hype. Well, now we have got our hands on some information about the film being rated 12A by the British Censor Board.

Sitaare Zameen Par rated 12A by British Censor Board

As per reports in Filmy View, the Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh starrer has been rated 12A by the British Censor Board. If you are wondering what a 12A censor board rating means? Then, let us inform you that it simply means the film is suitable for children above 12 years of age. Kids under 12 must be accompanied by an adult to watch it.

What is the run-time of Sitaare Zameen Par?

The runtime of Aamir Khan's film is reportedly 2 hours and 35 minutes, which is slightly shorter than Taare Zameen Par. The runtime of Darsheel Safary starrer was 2 hours 42 minutes.

Aamir Khan's mother makes her acting debut at 90

Recently, the Sarfarosh star revealed that his 90-year-old mother will be making her acting debut in Sitaare Zameen Par. He was shocked when his mother agreed to it. Aamir Khan revealed how his mother decided to visit the sets one day during a fun wedding shoot. It was then that the director R.S. Prasanna approached him with a heartfelt request.

He urged him to ask if his mother could be a guest in the scene, since it was the last song and a celebration moment. He was initially hesitant, unsure if his mother would agree, given her strong-willed nature.

However, when he gently approached her, to his surprise, she agreed. She ended up being part of a few shots in the wedding sequence, making it a truly special memory for Aamir. He added, "It's the only film of mine that she has ever been a part of."

We know the fans cannot wait to watch the film. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates.

ALSO READ: Sunjay Kapur with over Rs 10,300 cr net worth allegedly paid Rs 70 cr alimony to Karisma Kapoor and was 2703th richest man in world