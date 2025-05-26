Subhash Ghai drops BIG update on Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit’s Khal Nayak sequel and we bet you're going to love it

Khal Nayak, starring Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, and Jackie Shroff, hit the theaters more than three decades ago. Fans have been demanding a sequel to this classic cult film since then. Filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who had been hinting at a potential sequel for a long time, has finally given a major update on it and we bet fans are going to absolutely love it. He shared that the scripting of Khak Nayak 2 has been completed and the cast and crew will soon be finalized.

In a recent chat with ETimes, filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who directed the original Khalnayak in 1993, shared, “Yes, the script is complete now and the rest of the cast and technicians will soon be finalized.”

Earlier, a source informed Filmfare that the director is excited about Khalnayak’s sequel. The report added that the film will also have newcomers playing the lead roles. However, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt will be cast for cameo appearances. The project is already in the works.

Meanwhile, back in 2024, Subhash Ghai opened up about rumors of recasting Ballu and clarified that Sanjay Dutt will only play the iconic role. He said that he isn't looking for actors to play Ballu Balram but young actors to play new roles in the sequel. The filmmaker added that the young cast will be pitted against Ballu (played by Sanjay).

For the unversed, Khal Nayak has become a cult classic over the years. The 1993 film became a major hit upon its release with Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

With its daring take on themes of sin and salvation, combined with unforgettable tracks like Choli Ke Peeche, the film became a landmark in pop culture.

Even today, Khal Nayak stands tall as a defining work in the journeys of Sanjay, Madhuri, and director Subhash Ghai. Anticipation is high to find out what filmmaker Subhash Ghai has planned for the upcoming Khal Nayak sequel.

