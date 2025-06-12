Aamir Khan found Shah Rukh Khan's Swades boring, reveals why he REJECTED: 'Main bore ho gaya…'

Aamir Khan is in the limelight as he is on a promotional spree for his upcoming sports drama, Sitaare Zameen Par. The actor, who has ruled the industry for over 30 years, has rejected several movie projects that later emerged as big hits or gained cult status. In a recent conversation with Zoom, Aamir Khan revealed turning down Shah Rukh Khan's cult movie Swades and stated an honest reason behind it.

The 60-year-old admitted that Swades was offered to him during the shooting of Lagaan, and it was titled Kaveri Amma back then. "Jab hum Lagaan bana rahe the, Ashu (Ashutosh Gowariker) ne ye kahani mujhe tabhi sunai thi, uska naam tha Kaveri amma, tab mujhe kahani bahut pasand aayi thi to humne decide kiya tha ki Lagaan ke baad ye banayenge," said Mr Perfectionist.

(When we were making Lagaan, Ashu (Ashutosh Gowariker) had told me this story. Her name was Kaveri Amma. I really liked the story, and we decided to make it after Lagaan).

Since Aamir had liked the story, he decided to produce it himself under Aamir Khan Productions and asked a writer to develop the story with Ashutosh Gowariker. Furthermore, the actor revealed that he stepped out of it after listening to a three-hour-long narration, underscoring that it was too dull for him.

“Mera first reaction main tujhe pahele batana chahta hun, usne kaha kya? Maine kaha main bore ho gaya hu. Tera thought kitna bhi novel ho, aur jo tu kehna chah raha hai wo bahut hi sahi cheez hai aur bahut achhi cheez hai aur bahut zaruri cheez bhi h, lekin itne boring tareeke se kahega to mujhe maja nahi aayga. Baaki logo ka pata nahi, main bore ho gaya hun," concluded the PK actor.

(My first reaction, I want to tell you first. I said I am bored. No matter how novel your thought is, what you want to say is a very important thing, but if you say it in such a boring way, then I will not enjoy it. I don't know about the other people, I am bored).

For the uninitiated, Aamir Khan collaborated with Ashutosh Gowariker on Lagaan, which emerged as one of the landmark films in Indian cinema. The movie not only smashed the box office records but was also nominated for the Academy Awards that year.

After Aamir Khan's exit from Swades, Shah Rukh Khan played the lead character of Mohan Bhargava. Though the movie flopped, it turned out to be one of the actor's most loved performances.

