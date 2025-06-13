Pretty Crazy release date out: YoonA and Ahn Bo Hyun's devil-human romance film confirms August premiere

Pretty Crazy is an upcoming South Korean movie, featuring sweet romance, laughter pangs, as well as fantasy elements. YoonA and Ahn Bo Hyun star as the leads in this CJ Entertainment creation, which is a highly anticipated project of the year. On June 12, the production company unveiled the official poster of the film and announced its premiere period. Here's a look at the characters, plot summary, and cast of the exciting movie.

Pretty Crazy: Poster reveal

The official poster of Pretty Crazy features YoonA and Ahn Bo Hyun in an unusual setting. YoonA, playing Seon Ji, holds Ahn Bo Hyun's (Gil Goo) shoulders and looks at him in an intriguing way. Her gaze indicates her concealed quirky intentions about to come out to the forefront. The horns drawn on her head display a devil-like horror, but in a cartoonish way. Gil Goo's expression conveys his discomfort and confusion at the unfolding event.

The night sky setting also hints at an impending ominous event, perhaps something dramatic involving the female lead and the male lead.

Pretty Crazy: Release

The mystery rom-com movie is set to hit the theatres in August 2025. This 1 hour and 55 minute-long film is directed by Lee Sang Geun, who has previously worked with YoonA on the 2019 box office smash, Exit.

Pretty Crazy: Plot and character details

The film focuses on Seon Ji, an aspiring patissier who has a secret– she transforms into a wild she-devil every night due to a curse. During the daytime, Seon Ji has no recollection of her nighttime self. One night, her nighttime counterpart encounters Gil Goo, an awkward, jobless neighbor, as Seon Ji's family hires him to watch over her at night.

Gil Goo, who is smitten with daytime Seon Ji, becomes determined to break the curse and help both versions of her find their futures. Although he will know her secret, it will not stop him from engaging with her. He does that while navigating his strange late-night dates with the nighttime Seon Ji. Will he complete his mission, or will the she-devil get the best of him? Watch Pretty Crazy to find out!

