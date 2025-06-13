Who is Nandita Mahtani? Sunjay Kapur’s 1st wife who styled many Bollywood celebs and had common friends with Karisma Kapoor

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

The news of Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's passing away left all of us in shock. The 53-year-old businessman died in London due to a heart attack while playing Polo. It is not a hidden fact that Lolo was his second wife. The late businessman's first wife was Nandita Mahtani, a renowned fashion designer who works closely with Bollywood celebrities and eminent personalities, such as Virat Kohli. Let's give you an insight into her life.

What does Nandita Mahtani do for a living?

Nandita Mahtani is a prominent name in the fashion industry. She is a renowned fashion designer known for her unique cocktail and resort wear collections. She has been associated with this industry for over 2 decades and has become a popular name not only in the Indian market but also in the international market.

How is Nandita Mahtani related to Bollywood?

The ace fashion designer has styled numerous Bollywood celebrities in her career. This list includes actors like Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, Gauri Khan, and others. In fact, Karan Johar made a comeback on the ramp as the showstopper at a fashion show in 2024. They had collaborated 17 years ago.

Not just the Bollywood stars, but Nandita has also been styling Virat Kohli for many years.

When did she get married to Sunjay Kapur?

Mahtani and Sunjay met in London, and after sparks flew between them, the duo got married in 1996. This marriage was short-lived as the couple headed for a divorce in 2000 after issues started cropping up in their marriage. It was reported that the reason for their separation was the late businessman’s alleged flings.

Are Nandita Mahtani and Karisma Kapoor friends?

Not much is spoken about their relationship in the news, but according to reports, these two ladies have always maintained a cordial relationship. Interestingly, Nandita and Karisma have a common set of friends.

Nandita Mahtani’s dating history with Dino Morea

Reportedly, Bollywood actor Dino Morea and Nandita were in a serious relationship. In fact, these two had even started a company together named Playground, and marriage was on their cards, but due to reasons best known to them, they called it quits in 2016.

Nandita Mahtani’s engagement with Vidyut Jamwal

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jamwal and Nandita Mahtani were in a serious relationship for quite some time. Their romance attracted considerable media attention.

Vidyut’s unique style of proposing to Nandita gained a lot of attention. He popped the ring while rappelling down a 150-meter-high wall in Agra. Later, the couple visited the Taj Mahal to celebrate their engagement, and their pictures had gone viral. But after being engaged for 2 years, the couple parted ways in 2023.

What caused Sunjay Kapur’s death?

He had a heart attack while playing polo in the UK, after which he succumbed to death, as per a report in India Today. He was married to Priya Sachdev. A source told the portal that the incident occurred during a polo match, and he was immediately given medical assistance. However, despite efforts to revive him, he passed away.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates!

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's 4-day-old post says 'Your time on earth is limited'