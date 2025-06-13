Did you Know Sushant Singh Rajput cracked AIEEE with all-India rank that'll surprise you? Cleared 11 other Engineering entrances

Sushant Singh Rajput may no longer be with us, but his memories and remarkable work in the entertainment world are cherished by all his fans. It has been almost 5 years since he passed away, but he still holds a special place in everyone's hearts. SSR was not only a good actor but a brilliant student academically. The Kedarnath star not only secured an All India Rank in the top 10 in the AIEEE exam but also cleared 11 other entrance exams.

What was Sushant Singh Rajput's AIR in the AIEEE exam?

Sushant Singh Rajput was a bright student from a young age. He had a great interest in Science, Astronomy, and technology. He wanted to pursue Engineering after finishing his schooling and gave several entrance exams for it.

Not many are aware that the late Bollywood star secured an All India Rank of 7 in the AIEEE (All India Engineering Entrance Examination). This is a big success for any student and proof that he was indeed gifted.

Where did Sushant Singh Rajput pursue his Engineering degree from?

Sushant enrolled in an Engineering college, but his passion for acting took over, and he dropped out in the third year, leaving him without a degree. Although he aimed to attend IIT-Delhi or IIT-Mumbai, the actor was unable to gain admission. Hence, he got admitted to the Delhi College of Engineering (DCE). This too is one of the top colleges to pursue Engineering in India, and he chose mechanical engineering as his specialisation.

How did his Acting journey start?

While he was a student at DCE, Sushant joined Shiamak Davar's dance academy. He danced at several big events, including the Filmfare Awards in 2005 and in 2006 at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in Melbourne. After quitting engineering, he moved to Mumbai and joined Barry John's acting school, followed by a two-year stint with Nadira Babbar's Ekjute Theatre Group.

Sushant made his TV debut in 2008 with a brief role in Balaji Telefilms' Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. And then came his breakthrough show, Pavitra Rishta, which catapulted him to household name status. 2013 was the year he made his big-screen debut.

