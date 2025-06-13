Kesari Chapter 2 OTT Verdict: Twitter review of Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan's film with Rs 142 crore global box office run

Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 is now streaming online, following its successful theatrical run. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 is now available to stream on JioHotstar. Set against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the movie revolves around an actual historical event. If you are planning to watch the film online, let's take a look at what netizens have to say about Kesari Chapter 2.

Kesari Chapter 2 Twitter review: Netizens hail Akshay Kumar's performance

Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the movie is winning hearts on the streaming platform. The courtroom drama is driven by strong performances of Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan in an intense face-off. While a major section of the audience appreciated Akshay Kumar's versatility and performance, others regretted missing the opportunity to watch it in cinemas.

Kesari Chapter 2 box office performance emerges as 55th successful venture for Akshay Kumar

Released on April 18 in cinemas, Kesari Chapter 2 met with a strong and positive word-of-mouth during its theatrical release. It performed well in urban centers but couldn't gain much traction in B and C centers due to its content-heavy cinema.

Opened with Rs 9 crore on Day 1, the historical courtroom drama went on to smash over Rs 90.25 crore net (Rs 108.50 crore gross) at the Indian box office in its entire theatrical run. The mid-size movie found some love overseas and raked in over Rs 34 crore, taking the final worldwide gross to Rs 142.50 crore.

Also starring Ananya Panday, the movie emerged as the 55th successful venture for Akshay Kumar. Though it missed the clean hit verdict, it definitely brought some positivity for Akshay Kumar, as his last few releases were box office duds.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

