Jeon Yeo Been, Namkoong Min's Our Movie Release: Date, time, where to watch, cast, plot and more

Our movie is a South Korean melodrama series that follows two individuals navigating their personal struggles, discovering themselves, and finding solace in each other's company. Staring Jeon Yeo Been and Namkoong Min in lead roles, this K-drama explores emotional toll of physical ailments. Here are the latest updates on the release date, plot, character details and streaming information.

Our Movie– Plot and character details

Our Movie features Namkoong Min as Lee Je Ha, a talented film director who started his career with a box office hit, but lost his spark thereafter. Now he struggles to find his passion for filmmaking. During then, he comes across Lee Da Eum (played by Jeon Yeo Been). They grow closer as they work together on a film, leading to blossoming of romance. Lee Da Eum is an aspiring actress battling a terminal illness.

She is determined to make the most of her remaining time and live life on her own terms. As the duo delve into the process of filmmaking, their shared experiences help them heal their wounds and rediscover their purpose. Through the leads, the series tells a poignant tale of unexpected connections and self-discovery. It explores themes of healing, lost passion, and finding love and meaning in the face of life's challenges.

As the female lead shares the most joyous moments of her life with her beloved, before fate cruelly separates them, the audience's emotions will undoubtedly be stirred.

Our Movie– When and where to watch

Produced by SBS, this show will premiere with its first two episodes on June 11 and 12 on Wavve at 9:50 PM KST (6:20 PM IST/8:50 AM ET). Korean viewers can also watch it on Disney+. The subsequent 10 episodes will air every Friday and Saturday, until July 19.

Our Movie– Supporting cast

Seo Hyeon Woo plays the role of Bu Seung Won and Lee Seol stars as Chae Seo Yeong. Both the characters are important for the story's development and their dynamicz with the leads will be interesting to watch.

Seo I Seo, Park Eun Woo, Moon Sung Keun and Ye Soo Jung will play the roles of actors and actresses of the same industry as Lee Je Ha.

The rest will play minor characters of content PD, cinematographer, chef, makeup artist and entertainment reporter.

