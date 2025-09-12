Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi’s romantic film gets a title, Aamir Khan comes onboard as producer

Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi have been roped in to star opposite each other in the upcoming romantic drama. The makers, who announced the film in early July, have revealed a new title and a release date for the movie. In additional news, the actor’s father, Aamir Khan, has come onboard with Mansoor Khan to fund the cinematic piece.

Previously named Ek Din, the movie is now called Mere Raho and is set to hit theaters in December 2025. Moreover, the announcement of the film has filled the fans with excitement as they look forward to witnessing a fresh pair on the big screens.

All we know about Mere Raho so far

As Mere Raho continues to create a buzz online, Junaid Khan is expected to surprise audiences by donning a role he has never played before. Additionally, with the Sunil Pandey directorial, Sai Pallavi will mark her debut in the Hindi film industry.

Meanwhile, one of the major highlights of the film is Aamir Khan getting together with Mansoor Khan after 17 years. The duo’s last collaboration was the Imran Khan-Genelia D’souza starrer, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.

According to the media reports, the movie will be loosely based on the 2011 Korean film One Day. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.

The filming of the movie took place in 2023, and the photos of the lead stars from their Japan schedule had surfaced on the internet. Previously slated for a Valentine’s Day release, Mere Raho will now be dropped on December 12, 2025.

For the actor, though Junaid Khan is also two films old in the industry, he has impressed the audience, first with a strong and serious character, Karsandas Mulji in Maharaj, and later showcased his fun persona in Loveyapa, alongside Khushi Kapoor.

On the other hand, the actress has won hearts with her simplicity and grace onscreen, one film at a time. Hence, the pair coming together will be one hell of a ride for the viewers and the lovers of cinema.

