Here's what Sunjay Kapur's widow Priya Sachdev is doing amid Rs 30,000 crore property dispute, find out her new role in company

For the past couple of days, Sunjay Kapur, his family, along with Karisma Kapoor and her kids, have been in the headlines for a dispute over the late businessman’s Rs 30,000 crore property. Recently, the reports suggested that the Delhi High Court ordered his widow, Priya Kapur, to reveal all his assets. And now, she has emerged as the visible face of his corporate legacy during the recently held high-level meeting by the Auto Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA).

Priya Kapur attends a meeting first time after Sunjay Kapur’s demise

As per reports in News 18, the Auto Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) held a meeting in Delhi recently. One of the attendees of the meeting was Priya Kapur, who attended in her capacity as director of Aureus Investment (AIPL), the family’s investment office that holds a significant stake in auto parts major Sona Comstar.The meeting was headed by ACMA President Vikrampati Singhania. It began by giving tributes to the late Sunjay Kapur, former president of the association, who passed away in June during a Polo match after suffering a heart attack in the UK.The reports suggested that Priya Kapur showed her interest and willingness to shoulder any responsibility given to her by the association in the meeting. Her presence at the meeting amid the court battle drew all the attention.

What happened in the latest court hearing?

During the Wednesday, September 10 hearing, Priya Sachdev’s lawyer Rajiv Nayyar made strong remarks against Karisma Kapoor. He alleged that the actor had been “absent from Sunjay’s life for 15 years” and only came forward after his death. “Your husband left you several years ago,” Nayyar told Karisma, referring to her divorce from Sunjay in 2016, as per Hindustan Times. He further said, “I am his legal wife. The claims of love and affection - where was all this when they fought prolonged divorce legal battles in the Supreme Court?”Priya’s legal team stressed that she is Sunjay’s legally wedded wife and, therefore, entitled to his estate.

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court directed Priya Sachdev to submit a detailed list of Sunjay Kapur’s movable and immovable assets. The case has now been scheduled for its next hearing on October 9. Karisma Kapoor is not a plaintiff in the case but is representing her children in court.

