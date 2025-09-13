Soha Ali Khan says monogamous relationship with Kunal Kemmu is ‘not easy’: 'Have to make effort...'

Soha Ali Khan has voiced her thoughts on people being in a long-term relationship. The actress sat down for a conversation with The Quint, where she revealed that it takes her a lot of effort to keep up with friendships and bonds in place for years.

The Tum Mile star, adding to her statements, revealed that maintaining relationships in the metropolitan cities with a nuclear family adds pressure on both spouses, leading the connection between the partners to go stale and monogamous.

Soha Ali Khan opens up on her marriage with Kunal Kemmu and long-term relationships

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, Soha Ali Khan shared what she thinks of long-term romances. The Rang de Basanti actress revealed, “The most challenging thing is to be in a long-term monogamous relationship. It’s not easy… I am quite lazy, not just with my work but sometimes with my friendships and with my relationships. That is not a good thing. I think it’s good to be true to yourself, but sometimes, you have to make an effort. I think I’m doing that now."



Further, commenting on the marriages and a husband-wife’s relationship in nuclear families, the mother of one said, “Especially a marriage… Today, in a city like Mumbai, we all live in these nuclear families now. There’s a lot of pressure on husband and wife to be there for each other, and we take out a lot of our stress on each other."



Elsewhere in the conversation, the movie star went on to reflect on her marriage and shared the reasons she is in it with Kunal Kemmu. The actress praised her better half, calling him hardworking and funny.

Soha Ali Khan and the actor-director began dating in 2009, before tying the knot in 2015. The couple’s compatibility is often lauded by the fans. The duo later embraced parenthood in 2017, welcoming their daughter, Inaya Naumi Kemmu.

