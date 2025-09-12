Aamir Khan slams Bollywood actors' high fees and lavish demands: 'When a star earns in crores, can’t he pay his own staff?'

Bollywood actor and producer Aamir Khan has strongly criticised the growing culture of stars demanding excessive perks from film producers. At a time when many big-budget films are struggling at the box office, Khan said the trend of actors charging huge fees, arriving with large entourages, and making extravagant demands is “a shame” for the industry.

Speaking on Komal Nahta’s YouTube show Game Changers, Aamir Khan said, “The dominance of stars is good to a certain extent, and it should be so. Even people love to watch stars. But the producer should only spend as much as the film requires. Pay the make-up man, hairdresser, costume person, that’s all part of the film. But why would the producer pay for my boy or my driver? They are working for me.”

Why Aamir Khan calls current trends 'Dangerous'

The actor explained that earlier in the industry, producers would cover expenses for a star’s driver or spot boy. But he questioned this practice and chose to handle it himself. “I am a very independent man. I don’t want producers paying my staff. Does this mean the producer will also pay for my kid’s school? Where does it stop?” he asked.

Khan said he was shocked to hear about the present-day demands of some actors. “Producers now pay an actor’s driver’s monthly salary, the boy who brings tea and coffee, even personal cooks. Some stars bring a cooking van and a gym van on set - and the producer pays for that too. When a star earns in crores, can’t he pay his own staff? Every star’s priority should be not to burden the film. That is called being a team player.”

Here’s what Aamir Khan thinks producers should pay for

While criticising unnecessary demands, Aamir Khan clarified that producers should cover costs directly related to the film’s production. He gave his own example: “When I did a film on wrestling, the training was provided by the producer. But making them pay for your cook? That makes no sense. If you have that kind of money, spend it yourself. Nobody will object. But why make your producer deal with it?”

Khan also shared how he manages his family expenses during outdoor shoots. “Even when I take my family on outdoor shoots, not once have I made the producer pay for it. I put in the extra money myself. Today, stars are taking advantage of being stars. I find this very odd. It’s a shame that even today there are actors who are being very unfair to their producers and films.”

