Did Manoj Bajpayee just SLAM Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘National Crush' tag? Actor says 'It's humiliating...'

Manoj Bajpayee is currently on a promotional spree for his film Jugnuma, which released on September 12. The actor is known for being vocal and voicing his opinions without hesitation. Now he has yet again made it to the headlines for slamming the PR machinery used for contemporary actors in Bollywood. His statements made netizens believe that he was taking a dig at Rashmika Mandanna. Keep scrolling to know what he said.

Manoj Bajpayee lashes out at the PR machinery of actors

Manoj Bajpayee, while talking to the Humans of Cinema YouTube channel, claimed that whenever he feels he has given a solid performance, some actor is named ‘Best Actor’ or ‘National Crush’ via a PR stunt. He further added that this pattern is humiliating for actors like himself and Piyush Mishra. He pointed at Mishra and said, “It is humiliating for him who has been trained as an actor and has been acting for so many years."

He added, “It is humiliating for me, who has been giving everything to this craft, and suddenly jo hai, agle din aap padhte ho ‘best actor’. Suddenly ek #BestActor aa jaata hai, phir chaar mahine baad another #BestActor aata hai #NationalCrush. You know, the whole culture has changed."

The moment the video clip went viral, netizens felt that his ‘national crush’ tag was a dig at Rashmika Mandanna, who is famously given the nickname by her fans.

Manoj Bajpayee’s work front

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee’s film Jugnuma: The Fable is running in the theatres now. The movie is set against the backdrop of the late 1980s and follows the life of a man who mysteriously discovers burnt trees in his fruit orchards nestled in the Himalayas. As more fire breaks out, he is forced to confront unsettling truths about himself and his family.

Apart from this, he also has the much-awaited third part of The Family Man. Almost 4 years of waiting, The Family Man is back in action with a new mission. As per the preview showcased at the end of Season 2, the COVID-19 pandemic takes the stage, acting as a link for China to attack the North-Eastern Indian states. How Srikant manages to thwart the country’s security threat is likely to form the narrative of the 3rd season.

