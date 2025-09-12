EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan to take break from King shoot for National Awards, to return from Poland

Shah Rukh Khan is currently working on the movie King, directed by Siddharth Anand, marking their second collaboration after the success of Pathaan. Now, it seems that the superstar might take a break from shooting, as he is set to accept the National Award.

Shah Rukh Khan to take a hiatus from King filming?

According to a source, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Shah Rukh Khan will be taking a break from the King shoot. After returning from Poland, the superstar will begin preparations to accept the National Award.

For those unaware, the 71st National Awards were announced recently, with Shah Rukh Khan winning the Best Actor award for his performance in Jawan. The Atlee directorial is an action thriller that features the superstar in dual roles as father and son.

Alongside him, the honor was shared with Vikrant Massey for the movie 12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan made the headlines after his look from King leaked online. The actor was exiting a restaurant in Mumbai when a fan snapped a photo of him. In the picture, the actor was seen dressed in a white shirt, sporting a salt and pepper hairstyle, and black sunglasses.

The picture went viral on the internet, prompting Shah Rukh Khan’s team and fans to request everyone to refrain from sharing the image to preserve the film’s magic.

Shah Rukh Khan’s recent film

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the leading role for comedy-drama Dunki. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film was based on the illegal immigration method known as the donkey flight.

Apart from SRK, the movie featured Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, Vikram Kochar, and many others in key roles. Moreover, the film also had Vicky Kaushal in a special appearance.

Looking ahead, SRK’s King was initially expected to release in 2026, but the latest reports indicate that the film might have been pushed to 2027. Alongside the superstar, the movie will feature Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, and Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles.

