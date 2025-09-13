Farah Khan reveals Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s song Gerua was filmed with Rs 7 crore budget: ‘Kitna mehenga hai Iceland’

Filmmaker Farah Khan's vlogs have a huge fan following just like her films. Ever since she started her vlogging journey, several celebrities have appeared in her videos across all platforms. Her latest guest was entrepreneur Ashneer Grover. Farah had travelled to Delhi with her cook and vlogging partner Dilip to shoot at Ashneer's house. While talking to the entrepreneur and his wife, Farah recalled choreographing the Gerua song from Dilwale starring Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan.

Farah Khan remembers shooting Gerua

In conversation with Farah Khan, Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri, spoke about their latest vacation to Iceland. Madhuri shared that they were searching for which Hindi song they should use for their picture clicked on Iceland. Farah mentioned that there is only one song that is shot in Iceland and it is Gerua.

Farah Khan then added, "Kitna mehnga hai Iceland! (Iceland is so expensive)" Ashneer and Madhuri both agreed. The filmmaker continued, "Sabse mehngi jagah (The most expensive place). We shot, only 2 people; the budget was Rs 7 crore. Only for that one song. Iceland is the most expensive place."

About Gerua

The romantic track featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol and became one of the most beloved romantic songs of the film. Gerua was filmed in the cold climate of Iceland, where the makers, including Farah Khan, along with the actors, encountered several challenges while shooting in this scenic location.

A behind-the-scenes video was uploaded on Red Chillies Entertainment's YouTube channel, showcasing the filming of the Gerua song. The clip features Rohit Shetty, Farah Khan, Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, and other crew members, showing the difficulties they faced while shooting in various natural locations in Iceland.

Coming back to Farah Khan's vlog, she discussed Ashneer Grover's experience on Shark Tank India and his professional journey. The couple also gave the filmmaker a tour of their luxurious bungalow, and Ashneer's mother prepared a special dish for Farah and Dilip.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Main Hoon Na 2 in development; Farah Khan aims to make it with Shah Rukh Khan