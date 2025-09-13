Mahesh Manjrekar’s Punha Shivaji Raje Bhosale sticks to its original release plan

Pinkvilla had recently reported that actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar’s Punha Shivaji Raje Bhosale was postponed to January 1, 2026. However, we have now learnt that the movie will be released as originally planned. “There is no change in the release date, and there was a misunderstanding. Punha Shivaji Raje Bhosale sticks to its original release plan and is set to entertain the audience all around the world,” informs a source in the know. In a conversation with us, Mahesh Manjrekar also confirmed that there is no change in Punha Shivaji Raje Bhosale’s release date.

Written and directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film is bankrolled by Rahul Puranik and Rahul Sugandh. Hitesh Modak handles the music and background scores, while Abhimanyu Dange serves as the cinematographer. The editing is by Rahul Bhatankar. The sequel stars Siddharth Bodke, Sayaji Shinde, Treesha Thosar, Bhargav Jagtap, Vikram Gaikwad, Mangesh Desai, Shashank Shende, Sandeep Juwatkar, and several others in pivotal roles.

Following the success of the first installment, Punha Shivaji Raje Bhosale has become one of the most anticipated films in contemporary Marathi cinema.

