10 highest-grossing K-pop tours

BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK, BTS’ Love Yourself: Speak Yourself, BIGBANG’s MADE are some of the legendary world tours which are also the highest-grossing K-pop tours of all time. With global tours like these, K-pop has established itself as a much-loved and successful genre globally. Here are the 10 biggest K-pop tours ever.

10 most successful K-pop tours

1. BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK

Year: 2022-23

Number of shows: 66

Total revenue: 281,033,955

The BORN PINK world tour held 66 concerts across 34 cities. It kicked off last year in Seoul and finally concluded in September 2023 in the same city. The tour gathered more than 1.8 million audience. For their last concert in Gocheok Sky Dome, the girls performed all their mega hits from their debut song BOOMBAYAH to their most recent Pink Venom. The global artists also individually performed their solo songs.

2. BTS’ Love Yourself: Speak Yourself

Year: 2018-19

Number of shows: 62

Total revenue:246,512,484 USD

BTS’ Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour was held to promote their trilogy of Love Yourself albums. The tour happened at a time when BTS was gaining international momentum and the members were becoming recognized figures. More than 2 million fans from all around the world attended the tours becoming their highest-grossing tour.

3. BIGBANG’s MADE

Year: 2015-16

Number of shows: 66

Total revenue: 147,192,512 USD

BIGBANG’s MADE World Tour was the group’s second world tour. Their experience of the tour was also encapsulated in their BIGBANG MADE: The Movie which followed the group on their Made World Tour which happened in 2015 after a three-year hiatus. It gives an insight into their 340-day journey to 32 cities and 13 countries. The tour was attended by 1.5 million eager fans.

4. TWICE’s Ready To Be

Year: 2023-24

Number of shows: 51

Total revenue: 141,200,000 USD

TWICE finished on their world tour Ready To Be in July 2024 in Yokohama. The tour kicked off on April 25, 2023 The tour started from Seoul and covered 49 shows in Asia, North America, South America, Europe and Oceania. This was the fifth-largest world tour in South Korea. Due to overwhelming demand by fans, additional shows were also added to many cities.

5. TVXQ’s Time: Live Tour

Year: 2013

Number of shows: 18

Total revenue:110,000,000 USD

The TIME Tour was TVXQ’s 6th Japanese concert tour. 890,000 people attended the tour and additionally, 30,000 more people watched the show in the theatres. In 2023, this tour set several records for the group. TVXQ is known as Tohoshinki in Japan.

6. BIGBANG’s 0.TO.10

Year: 2016-17

Number of shows: 24

Total revenue:104,517,716 USD

O.TO.10 was BIGBANG’s 10th concert and marked the group’s 10th debut anniversary. A total of 24 concerts were held in 6 cities which were attended by more than a million people. Additionally, the concerts were also live-streamed for everyone from around the world to see. The group performed in Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong.

7. TVXQ’s The Secret Code: 4th Live Tour

Year: 2009

Number of shows: 26

Total revenue: 93,200,000 USD

TVXQ’s The Secret Code:4th Live Tour was another concert tour which was held in Japan. The tour kicked off in May in Kobe and ended in July in Tokyo. Over the years, the duo have held tours in Japan multiple times with the latest being in early 2023. TVXQ have received much love from international fans.

8. BIGBANG’s Alive Galaxy Tour

Year: 2012-13

Number of shows: 48

Total revenue:92,770,023 USD

Alive Galaxy Tour was BIGBANG’s first world tour. Concerts were held in Asia, Europe, South America and North America. More than 800,000 fans globally attended the tour. International fans finally got to see one of the biggest K-pop groups perform in their country.

9. BTS’ Wings Tour

Year: 2017

Number of shows: 40

Total revenue: 86,000,000 USD

The Wings Tour is BTS’ second highest-grossing world tour and is still regarded as one of the best K-pop tours. BTS performed in 12 countries and more than 550,000 fans were a part of the tour. One of the concerts was also recorded and released as a film for all global fans to enjoy the magic of their powerful concert.

10. SEVENTEEN’s FOLLOW World Tour

Year: 2023-24

Number of shows: 24

Total revenue: 87,760,000 USD

SEVENTEEN’s FOLLOW World Tour is their third Asia Tour which kicked off in July 2023 from Seoul. The tour finally concluded in May 2024. The 13-member group performed in various countries including Japan, Thailand, China and more. The group was much appreciated for their powerful performances and fun interactions.

Conclusion

The record-breaking success of K-pop tours such as BORN PINK and Love Yourself: Speal Yourself shows the genre's global impact, with artists like BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE, SEVENTEEN and more leading the movement. These tours highlight the incredible performances and K-pop's growing influence setting new standards.

