10 Korean actors with beards: Lee Jin Wook, Byun Yo Han and more

Though South Korean actors don’t usually wear a beard, many have sported beards in the past and have looked extremely stylish while doing so. Beards add a touch of ruggedness and sophistication, enhancing the style and personality of the character. Facial hair possesses a unique charm, evoking a sense of strength and individuality. It adds a distinguished edge to the personal style of the facial features. Lee Jin Wook, Byun Yo Han, and Son Suk Ku are a few Korean actors with beards. Here are 10 Korean actors who have looked stunning sporting a beard.

10 bearded Korean actors who heart-throbs

Son Suk Ku

Son Suk Ku started his acting career with the 2014 film Scarlet Innocence and in the same year, he also took the main role in Contact Point. He is known for My Liberation Notes, Be Melodramatic, D.P. and more. The actor flaunts his beard which adds to his charms and personality. He was last seen in the drama A Killer Paradox and the movie Troll Factory.

Lee Jin Wook

Lee Jin Wook debuted in 2004 with the film My New Boyfriend. His first K-drama was Ressurection. The actor has taken the lead in various dramas like Sweet Home, Bulgasal, Welcome to Wedding Hell and more. He will be appearing in the much-anticipated series Squid Game Season 2 and the film Dark Nuns.

Byun Yo Han

Byun Yo Han kicked off his acting career with the film Dear Catastrophe. His first K-drama was Vampire Prosecutor Season 2. The actor has impressed with his work in dramas like Six Flying Dragons and Mr Sunshine and films like The Book of Fish. He would be leading the upcoming thriller Following along with Shin Hye Sun.

Choi Siwon

Choi Siwon is a member of the K-pop super group Super Junior. The idol made his debut as an actor in 2005 with the drama 18 vs 29. He has proved his acting skills in various dramas like Revolutionary Love, Work Later, Drink Now, Bloodhounds and more. He would be taking on the lead role in the film Forbidden Fairytale.

Jung Hae In

Jung Hae In made his debut in 2013 with the drama Bride of the Century. Since then the actor has starred in many unconventional roles like a homophobic soldier with anger issues in Prison Playbook and a young single father in One Spring Night. Jung Hae In will be taking on the lead role in the upcoming romantic comedy Mom's Friend's Son alongside Jung So Min.

Yoo Ah In

Yoo Ah In made his debut with a TV commercial back in 2003. In a career spanning about 20 years, the actor has impressed us time and time again with his amazing acting skills. He has been a part of critically acclaimed projects like the film Burning, Six Flying Dragons, Chicago Typewriter, Hellbound and many more.

Kim Nam Gil

Kim Nam Gil started off with the 2004 drama Sweet Buns. The actor is popular for starring in dramas like The Song of Bandits, The Fiery Priest, Island and more. The actor has showcased his versatility as he seamlessly transitions between intense drama, action, and comedic roles. He also featured in films like Okay! Madam and Emergency Declaration.

Jang Hyuk

Jang Hyuk is a popular actor who debuted in 1997 with the drama Model. His first film appearance was in 1998 with Zzang. He is best known for Voice, Wok of Love, The Flue, Tell Me What You Saw and more. The actor’s work showcases his work intensity, depth, and a wide range of characters.

Hyun Bin

Hyun Bin made his debut with the K-drama The Bodyguard in 2003. His first film was Spin Kick which was released in 2004 for which the actor took the main role. Hyun Bin is best known for his roles in The Secret Garden, Crash Landing on You and Memories of Alhambra. He will be making an appearance in the much-awaited drama Made in Korea.

Gong Yoo

Gong Yoo started his career as a video jockey in 2000. He made his debut as an actor in 2001 with the drama School 4. My Tutor Friend marked his first appearance on the big screen in 2003. The actor has been a part of dramas like Goblin, Squid Game, Coffee Prince, The Silent Sea, Big and more. He was also part of popular movies like Silenced, Kim Ji Young: Born 1982, Train to Busan and many more.

Conclusion

South Korean actors generally don’t sport a beard. While a few actors like Son Suk Ku, Kim Nam Gil and Jang Hyuk are mostly always seen with a beard, others chose to grow it for special roles in films and K-dramas if the script demands it. Korean actors with beards are not as uncommon as one would think. Gong Yoo, Jung Hae In and more don’t wear a beard on most occasions but have flaunted one for their roles or photoshoots.

