10 times K-drama men went all out in love: Hyun Bin crossing DMZ line for Son Ye Jin, Byeon Woo Seok risking life for Kim Hye Yoon

K-dramas undeniably set high expectations for romance. The swoon-worthy male leads and their larger-than-life gestures have captured everyone's imagination, making perfect love stories seem within reach.

In this world, captivating storylines and dynamic characters take center stage. While audiences are drawn to the romantic plots and intense conflicts, it's the male leads who shine as symbols of positivity and charm with their unforgettable gestures that leave us swooning. Here are top Grandiose acts K-drama men have done for their love.

Hyun Bin for Son Ye Jin in Crash Landing on You

Yoon Se Ri (played by Son Ye Jin) is a wealthy heiress famous across the country. Despite her fame, she battles bouts of depression and faces a strained relationship with her family. During a paragliding mishap, she crash-lands in North Korea where she encounters Ri Jung Hyuk (played by Hyun Bin), a dashing North Korean soldier. As they navigate this unexpected situation together, their connection deepens into a love that transcends borders. Jung Hyuk becomes determined to help Se Ri in finding her way back to South Korea.

In the series, when Jang Hyuk finds out that Se Ri is in danger after she returns to South Korea and Cho Cheol Gang tries to harm her, he travels to South Korea through a secret underground tunnel that takes anywhere from 12 to 24 hours to crawl through. Later, when he's being escorted back by military personnel and spots Se Ri running towards him at the DMZ, despite the danger, he breaks free and runs straight to her, knowing he could be shot. If that's not love, then what is?

Byeon Woo Seok for Kim Hye Yoon in Lovely Runner

In 2024, one of the most buzzed-about Korean dramas is Lovely Runner. It's more than a time travel tale; it's a touching story of first loves. When a top celebrity tragically ends his life, his biggest fan is mysteriously transported back to their high school days. She seizes this chance to protect him and alter his fate.

For Im Sol (played by Kim Hye Yoon), Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Seok) is an idol beyond her reach. To him, she's an unrequited first love. Lovely Runner weaves a fantasy romance where two souls, separated by time, finally reunite.

One of the greatest K-drama leads of all time is undoubtedly Sun Jae. For him, Im Sol is everything, and across multiple timelines, he unfailingly finds his way back to her. Even in the final timeline, despite losing all his memories, he remains drawn to her, always seeking her out. His love is selfless and unwavering, unafraid even of sacrificing himself for her sake.

In Episode 10, when Im Sol reveals that he will die because of her in the future, he responds with profound resolve, saying, "If I end up dying to save you, I’ll be fine with that. That doesn’t matter.”

He later confronts Kim Young Soo (Heo Hyung Kyu), who stabs him. Sun Jae, spotting Im Sol, clings to Young Soo's hand to prevent him from reaching Im Sol, even though he's been stabbed. He only releases Young Soo when he sees the police arrive and knows he's safe. Even as he lay dying, he recalls their happy memories. To Sun Jae, “There are choices you make even though you know the consequences. Because you like it.” For him it has always been Sol, his past, his present and his future.

Park Seo Joon for Park Min Young in What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim

Kim Mi So (Park Min Young) decides it's time to quit her job as secretary to Lee Young Joon (Park Seo Joon), hoping to pursue her dream of finding a husband and starting a family. After relying on her support for so long, Young Joon struggles to accept her departure and ends up proposing marriage instead.

In this series, there's a touching childhood connection where Young Joon saves Mi So when they were kids. Later, when they reunite, Young Joon hires Mi So despite her lack of experience and ensures she grows strong and confident under his sometimes tough guidance.

In another heartfelt gesture, prompted by a friend's advice, Young Joon pretends to conduct a survey and asks Mi So about her ideal date. Discovering she dreams of going to an amusement park, he plans a private visit for just the two of them. As Mi So arrives, thinking it's a work assignment, she realizes it's Young Joon's surprise. Alone in the empty park, Young Joon warmly greets her, saying, "Secretary Kim, did you wait long?"

Rowoon for Kim Hye Yoon in Extraordinary You

Eun Dan Oh (Kim Hye Yoon) believes she's just a regular high school girl with plenty of friends. However, her life takes a surreal turn when she discovers she's actually a minor character trapped within the pages of a comic book. To add to her confusion, she finds herself drawn to Haru (Rowoon), a background character who rarely appears in the story. Their love becomes a bittersweet challenge as they struggle against the constraints of their scripted world, longing to defy destiny and be together against all odds.

Dan Oh soon realizes that Haru is capable of altering her predetermined fate. Initially seeking him out to save herself, she gradually grows determined to shield him from fading into obscurity within the book.

Conversely, Haru's existence becomes intertwined with Dan Oh's, as he appears out of thin air to protect her always. His unwavering devotion leads him to sacrifice everything, even his own presence in the story, ensuring Dan Oh's continuity despite the cost of his disappearance. Their intertwined destinies thus weave a tale of love, tinged with the bitter sweetness of sacrifice.

Gong Yoo for Kim Go Eun in Goblin

General Kim Shin, known as the invincible goblin (played by Gong Yoo), is cursed with immortality. For nearly a century, he wanders the earth in search of his bride, the only one who can remove the sword piercing his chest. Enter Ji Eun Tak (Kim Go Eun), an orphan with a troubled past and the ability to see ghosts. Unbeknownst to her, she is the fabled goblin's bride, a figure of great significance in the spirit world.

Living with Kim Shin is the disgruntled Grim Reaper (played by Lee Dong Wook), whose fate is intricately linked with both Eun Tak and Kim Shin. Together, Eun Tak and the 900-year-old goblin embark on a heartfelt journey of love, laughter, and yearning that will leave a lasting impression.

Kim Shin waits patiently for years for his bride to appear, and when he finally meets her, his priority becomes ensuring her safety and protection. Despite his fear of death, he unhesitatingly removes the sword from his chest to safeguard Eun Tak.

Lee Do Hyun for Song Hye Kyo in The Glory

Moon Dong Eun (played by Song Hye Kyo) was a typical high school student with dreams of becoming an architect and transforming her life. However, relentless bullying by wealthy classmates forced her to drop out. As Dong Eun's life took a dramatic turn, her bullies continued on unperturbed. But years later, when least expected, Dong Eun returns with a carefully crafted plan.

Here, Lee Do Hyun portrays Joo Yeo Jeong, a plastic surgeon at Seoul Joo General Hospital, where his mother serves as the director. He becomes Dong Eun's mentor. When Dong Eun reveals her deep-seated motives for revenge and shows the scars from childhood bullying, Yeo Jeong becomes her staunch ally. He goes as far as offering to be her executioner to bring justice to those who harmed her.

Kang Tae Oh for Park Eun Bin in Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Woo Young Woo (played by Park Eun Bin) is a brilliant lawyer who happens to be autistic. Her exceptional memory, especially for law books since childhood, paved her way into a prestigious law firm as an adult. Supported by a dedicated team of lawyers, they strive to ensure justice for those in need. Alongside her professional journey, she develops a romantic relationship with her colleague Lee Joon Ho (played by Kang Tae Oh).

Young Woo and Tae Oh share a unique bond. Despite the obstacles Young Woo encounters in both society and the workplace, Joon Ho ensures she feels respected and understood. He attentively listens to her fascination with whales, even if it's not his area of interest. One touching moment occurs when he surprises her with a drawing of a whale in the office, a gesture that moves her to tears.

When Young Woo becomes nervous or overwhelmed, Joon Ho holds her tightly, bringing her comfort and calm. This gesture sparks a conversation about how other countries provide special chairs for autistic individuals to help them relax. Moved by Young Woo's suggestion to get one, Joon Ho responds tenderly, saying, "Do you really need to buy one? I'll be your personal hug chair."

Park Hyung Sik for Park Bo Young in Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Do Bong Soon (played by Park Bo Young) is a petite girl with the strength of a superhero. Despite her delicate appearance, she's known as The Force for her incredible power. She can easily lift heavy objects and take down men twice her size with just a flick. The catch is, she can only use her strength for good deeds. Enter two important men in her life: Ahn Min Hyuk (played by Park Hyung Sik), her charming and playful boss who runs a gaming company, and Guk Doo (played by Ji Soo), her childhood friend and crush who is a detective.

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've surely heard of the iconic couple Min Min and Bong Bong. Min Hyuk isn't shy about his feelings for Bong Soon, who harbors a one-sided crush on her friend, knowing she deserves better. In one episode, when a villain ties her up with bombs and she temporarily loses her powers, she fears for her life. Yet, Min Hyuk stays by her side, fully aware of the imminent danger. He's willing to risk everything for her, showing his unwavering devotion. Grab the tissues *sniff*.

Hwang In Yeop for Moon Ga Young in True Beauty

Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Young) has endured bullying and ridicule due to her unconventional appearance. When her family moves to a new neighborhood, Ju Gyeong seizes the chance to undergo a stunning transformation through makeup. With "goddess" now preceding her name, Ju Gyeong quickly becomes the school's most popular girl.

Yet, newfound fame brings its share of challenges, especially when she becomes the romantic interest of both the distant Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo) and the rebellious Han Seo Jun (Hwang In Yeop). Complicating matters further, Su Ho and Seo Jun share a complex history as former best friends turned bitter rivals.

Han Seo Jun's act of letting go, despite his deep love for Ju Kyung, is a prime example of true love. After harboring feelings for her for years and realizing her heart belongs to Suho alone, he selflessly chooses to step aside and facilitate her happiness, even though it causes him immense pain. It's a heart-wrenching moment that underscores the depth of his affection and his ultimate desire for her well-being over his own feelings. *passes tissue*

Lee Junho for YoonA in King the Land

Handsome and rich Gu Won (played by Lee Junho) despises insincere smiles and generally avoids them himself. The irony sets in when he unexpectedly falls deeply in love with Cheon Sa Rang (portrayed by YoonA), whose sunny personality radiates regardless of the situation.

Their charming romance blossoms within the luxurious halls of King The Land hotel. Gu Won, poised to inherit power amid family tensions, finds himself drawn to Sa Rang who is also one of the hotel's top employees.

Gu Won, known for his extravagant yet endearing personality, displayed his over-the-top nature when Sa Rang went missing while searching for ginseng in the mountains. Despite the surprise and disbelief of everyone at the hotel, Gu Won promptly boarded a helicopter to rescue her. His deep affection for Sa Rang made this grand gesture seem trivial to him, as he was completely smitten.

