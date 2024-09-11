BTS’ J-Hope, Pharrell Williams tease joint project with new PIC; RM fuels anticipation with his 'Next year please come faster' comment

BTS' J-Hope has shared new pictures featuring Pharrell Williams, with the duo posing together. In the post's caption and RM's comment below, fans are speculating that a joint project may be on the horizon.

On September 11, BTS' J-Hope posted a photo on Instagram with Pharrell Williams, who is currently in South Korea as Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative director. The caption read, "P & j. Can't wait for 2025," sparking speculation among fans that a project might be on the way. Given Pharrell’s role with Louis Vuitton and J-Hope’s ambassadorial position with the brand, it’s possible that something related to the luxury fashion world could be in the works. This idea seems plausible, especially considering Pharrell’s recent collaboration with BIGBANG’s G-Dragon for a fashion auction.

It’s also possible that a musical collaboration could be in the works, as J-Hope and Pharrell Williams might be teaming up for a new track, album, or other musical project. On September 7, CL shared snippets from her latest studio session on Instagram, where she was seen with BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and Pharrell Williams. This update has raised anticipation for a potential collaboration. Given these connections, it's feasible that Pharrell Williams could be working on a musical project with J-Hope.

Adding to the anticipation and suspense, BTS leader RM commented under the post with, "Next year please come faster." This has further fueled speculation, with fans wondering if the new year might bring a collaboration involving both BTS and J-Hope with Pharrell Williams, or even a project featuring the entire BTS group with the American singer. For those who may not know, BTS is scheduled to reunite as a full group in 2025, once all members have completed their military service, making next year even more exciting for fans.

As of September 10, 2024, BTS' RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook have reached the halfway mark in their mandatory military service, according to The Camp, the official Korean military app. This milestone brings the group and their fans a step closer to the highly anticipated reunion scheduled for June 2025.

In the meantime, ARMYs have been closely following the members' military service, and this recent achievement has reignited excitement for their return. Earlier this year, BTS members briefly reunited to celebrate Jin’s discharge in June, offering fans a glimpse of the future. Jin, who was the first to enlist in December 2022, rejoined civilian life, giving fans a preview of what’s to come as the group approaches their full reunion.

