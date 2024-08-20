5 K-dramas that explore the heartwarming essence of girlhood: Age of Youth, Be Melodramatic, Work Later, Drink Now and more

Girlhood, in its simplest sense, refers to the state of being a girl. But today, the internet has added a new layer to its meaning. Girlhood is about celebrating female friendships, with all their drama and complexities. It’s about creating a space for sisterhood, leaning on the wise advice of women who have taken different paths, and learning from those whose journeys you admire. Girlhood includes those nights out with your friends because, no matter what, you’ll always be girls together.

It's about becoming the ultimate "girl’s girl," embracing the idea that love is never in limited supply. It’s about reveling in self-love and the love from your friends and accepting the affection you truly deserve. Let’s explore some K-dramas that perfectly capture the true essence of girlhood.

1. Be Melodramatic

This group of women has weathered everything together, making them one of the most realistic K-drama girl squads. In this slice-of-life series, they face death, job loss, unplanned pregnancies, breakups, and even mental health struggles. Despite it all, Im Jin Joo (Chun Woo Hee), Lee Eun Jung (Jeon Yeo Bin), and Hwang Han Joo (Han Ji Eun) stand by each other through thick and thin.

When Eun Jung falls into depression and attempts to take her own life, Jin Joo and Han Joo move into her home to support her. They quickly drop everything to be there for their friend, showcasing a heartwarming and essential friendship that truly embodies the spirit of girlhood.

Advertisement

2. Age of Youth

This larger girl squad features Yoon Jin Myung (Han Ye Ri), Jung Ye Eun (Han Seung Yeon), Song Ji Won (Park Eun Bin), Kang Yi Na (Ryu Hwayoung), and Yoo Eun Jae (Park Hye Soo). As college students living together, they each bring their own unique challenges to the table.

Despite their differences and personal struggles—ranging from heartbreak and financial issues to the pursuit of dreams—they manage to bond and support each other. The weight of their problems feels lighter because they have each other, showcasing the power of female friendship in navigating life's ups and downs. While it has its share of tear-jerker moments, watching the show mostly feels like spending time with your closest friends.

3. Work Later, Drink Now

This series stars Apink’s Jeong Eun Ji, Han Sun Hwa, and Lee Sun Bin as three women who bond over drinks after work. Each faces her own set of stresses and challenges, but they rely on one another for support and understanding.

Advertisement

Their hilarious antics are so beloved that the show even has a second season. Watching their amusing attempts to de-stress after a long day is both relatable and healing. From the frantic ways they support each other to the entertaining escapades of Ahn So Hee (Lee Sun Bin) as she navigates love, this show is a delightful celebration of girl power that makes us all wish we could be part of their squad.

4. Because This Is My First Life

This group of ladies is fiercely loyal when it comes to supporting their best friends. They stand up for each other without hesitation and quickly step in if anyone mistreats one of their own. Woo Soo Ji (Esom), Yoon Ji Ho (Jung So Min), and Yang Ho Rang (Kim Ga Eun) each face their own personal battles, but the strength of their friendship means they can always rely on each other.

Advertisement

They have their own ups and downs as we witness them going through life, growing, and being their own individual selves but with each other. Soo Ji, in particular, is tough as nails and ready to defend her friends against any threat. Despite their differences, their deep bond makes them the best of friends- essential to being a girl!

5. Reply 1988

Who says girlhood is just about being young? It spans every stage of a woman’s life, as shown by the moms in Reply 1988. This ajumma squad is one you’d want to be part of. Despite the many hardships they face with their families, they are a source of support for each other.

Each mom deals with significant and sometimes life-altering challenges, but Lee Il Hwa, Ra Mi Ran, and Kim Sun Young exemplify female friendship goals and the true essence of being a woman as they navigate the complexities of motherhood, marriage, and life. Each woman radiates independence and strength, and together, they form a vital support system. These moms are the backbone of their families, holding everything together with resilience and mutual encouragement.

ALSO READ: Rediscovering Age of Youth: Underrated K-drama gem starring Park Eun Bin, Han Seung Yeon, Han Yeri and more